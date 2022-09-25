Prairie View Capitalizes on Alabama State Miscues, Wins SWAC Battle

SWAC foes are starting to realize that the Prairie View Panthers (2-2, 2-0 SWAC) are a formidable opponent. Bubba McDowell's crew went into the Hornets' Nest and gained an early 7-0 lead. The Alabama State Hornets (2-2, 0-1 SWAC0 stung back with a touchdown drive, but PV blocked an extra point attempt.

Panthers QB Trazon Connerly scores TD versus Alabama State on Sept. 24, 2022. Credit: PV Athletics

After failing a field goal attempt, the Panthers took advantage of an Alabama State fumble at the 12-yard line, and Trazon Connerly added his 2nd touchdown to lead 14-6 at halftime.

The two former NFL defensive players and coaches, Bubba McDowell and Eddie Robinson Jr., had their defenses hitting hard and creating turnovers most of the afternoon.

For that reason, this is why the story of the game was Alabama State's four turnovers and how PV kept the Hornets' hopes alive with their turnovers.

Nevertheless, the road win has Prairie in control of the SWAC West division.

Next up: Prairie View meets Southern in Dallas at the State Fair on Oct. 8.

