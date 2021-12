Shedeur Sanders' NIL with Tom Brady's 'BRADY' Brand

Jackson State's quarterback signs with Tom Brady's new 'BRADY' apparel brand, according to Michael Ehrlich.

The seven-time Super Bowl champion has entered in the NIL market and signed several student-athletes to represent his new 'BRADY' brand apparel line.

Shedeur Sanders will be one of the first endorsers of BRADY along with nine additional athletes including Cade McNamara (Michigan), and Henry Davis (Pittsburgh Pirates).

The BRADY Apparel athletes are:

Henry Davis – Pittsburgh Pirates – Baseball

Andrew Fenty – University of Michigan – Tennis

Jack St. Ivany – Boston College – Hockey

Grayson McCall – Coastal Carolina University – Football

Cade McNamara – University of Michigan – Football

George Pickens – University of Georgia – Football

Julian Reese – University of Maryland – Basketball

Jermaine Samuels – Villanova University – Basketball

Shedeur Sanders – Jackson State University – Football

Patrick Zahraj – UCLA – Tennis

Shedeur signed a NIL deal with Beats by Dre in September to become its brand ambassador.