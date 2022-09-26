Skip to main content

Coach Deion Sanders: The 'Prime' Candidate

GA Tech has moved on from its football coach and athletic director, do they have a 'PRIME' candidate in their crosshairs?

Now that GA Tech has moved on from head football coach Geoff Collins and athletic director Todd Stansbury, do they have a 'PRIME' candidate in their crosshairs?

JSU Coach Deion Sanders

Bruce Feldman of The Athletic, reports of rumors circling around Atlanta that have Deion Sanders, aka 'Coach Prime,' as a leading candidate to take over the Yellow Jackets program. Another story has Sanders high on the list at Auburn should the open occur this offseason.

Besides the gossip, Sanders has unfinished business at Jackson State after the Tigers went undefeated in the SWAC, but they lost to South Carolina State in the 2021 Celebration Bowl.  

At the moment, Jackson State is dominating its opponents and outscoring opponents 190 to 37 through four games in 2022.  

Sanders won the 2021 Eddie Robinson award as the top FCS head football of the year. His son, Shedeur Sanders, was the 2021 Jerry Rice Award recipient for being noted as the top freshman football player of the year.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

What happens next for the HBCU Sports? Don't miss out on any HBCU news and analysis! Take a second and sign up for our FREE newsletter and get breaking HBCU Sports news delivered to your inbox!

Jackson State is undefeated at 4-0 and won 3 SWAC games over Florida A&M, Grambling State, and recently against Mississippi Valley State Saturday afternoon in Jackson, MS.

Should Sanders consider GA Tech or another FBS program next season, the likelihood of Shedeur Sanders and Travis Hunter remaining at Jackson State may be questionable.

Other than these 'Prime' FBS opportunities, Sanders may decide to keep his "J Cap" at Jackson State until the right opportunity presents itself.  He seems fully engaged on the growth of the Tigers football program and the Jackson community.  Losing him would be a significant blow to Jackson, the Southwestern Athletic Conference (SWAC), and HBCU football.  

Then again, it's all speculation. Right?

We shall see.

HBCU Football's Top-5 Power Rankings | Week 5
Football

HBCU Football's Top-5 Power Rankings | Week 5

By Kyle T. Mosley
Bethune-Cookman Cornerback Deas
Football

Bethune-Cookman Hands Grambling 2nd-Straight SWAC Loss

By Kyle T. Mosley
Trazon Connerly
Football

Prairie View Capitalizes on Alabama State Miscues, Wins SWAC Battle

By Kyle T. Mosley and SWAC PR
Howard
SWAC

Alcorn State Braves, Jarveon Howard's Rushing Attack Tames UAPB Golden Lions

By Kyle T. Mosley
Sanders 2 (1)
SWAC

Jackson State's Bullied Mississippi Valley State With 49-Unanswered Points

By Kyle T. Mosley
Screenshot 2022-09-24 125854
Football

Halftime Report: Grambling State vs. Bethune Cookman

By Kyle T. Mosley
Screenshot 2022-09-24 125837
Football

Halftime Report: Mississippi Valley at Jackson State

By Kyle T. Mosley
USATSI_19063193_168388561_lowres
Football

HBCU Football: How to Watch Guide - TV, Streaming, Radio | Week 4

By Kyle T. Mosley