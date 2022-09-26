GA Tech has moved on from its football coach and athletic director, do they have a 'PRIME' candidate in their crosshairs?

Now that GA Tech has moved on from head football coach Geoff Collins and athletic director Todd Stansbury, do they have a 'PRIME' candidate in their crosshairs?

Jackson State head coach Deion Sanders is seen during an NCAA college football game against Mississippi Valley State in Jackson, Miss., Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022. Tcl Jsu Vs Ms Valley244 Credit:© Hannah Mattix/Clarion Ledger / USA TODAY NETWORK

Bruce Feldman of The Athletic, reports of rumors circling around Atlanta that have Deion Sanders, aka 'Coach Prime,' as a leading candidate to take over the Yellow Jackets program. Another story has Sanders high on the list at Auburn should the open occur this offseason.

Besides the gossip, Sanders has unfinished business at Jackson State after the Tigers went undefeated in the SWAC, but they lost to South Carolina State in the 2021 Celebration Bowl.

At the moment, Jackson State is dominating its opponents and outscoring opponents 190 to 37 through four games in 2022.

Sanders won the 2021 Eddie Robinson award as the top FCS head football of the year. His son, Shedeur Sanders, was the 2021 Jerry Rice Award recipient for being noted as the top freshman football player of the year.

What happens next for the HBCU Sports? Don't miss out on any HBCU news and analysis! Take a second and sign up for our FREE newsletter and get breaking HBCU Sports news delivered to your inbox!

Jackson State is undefeated at 4-0 and won 3 SWAC games over Florida A&M, Grambling State, and recently against Mississippi Valley State Saturday afternoon in Jackson, MS.

Should Sanders consider GA Tech or another FBS program next season, the likelihood of Shedeur Sanders and Travis Hunter remaining at Jackson State may be questionable.

Other than these 'Prime' FBS opportunities, Sanders may decide to keep his "J Cap" at Jackson State until the right opportunity presents itself. He seems fully engaged on the growth of the Tigers football program and the Jackson community. Losing him would be a significant blow to Jackson, the Southwestern Athletic Conference (SWAC), and HBCU football.

Then again, it's all speculation. Right?

We shall see.

HBCU Legends Related Articles: