Jackson State's Bullied Mississippi Valley State With 49-Unanswered Points
The Jackson State (4-0, 3-0 SWAC) took care of business and dispatched Mississippi Valley State (0-4, 0-1 SWAC) in Week 4. After the Delta Devils quickly scored in three plays on their opening drive, the game was never in contention.
Coach Prime's Tigers scored 49 unanswered points to crush Valley 49-7 and retain its supremacy in the SWAC.
A couple of early concerns were the lack of balanced play-calling by OC Bartolone and how the defense was getting gashed by the Devils upfront for big runs.
However, it would be difficult to beat this Tigers team when you have Shedeur Sanders passing for career-highs of 40/51, 438 yards, one interception, and four touchdowns.
Receivers "Big Play" Willie Gaines, Dallas Daniels, and Shane Hooks are making people understand how potent JSU's offense is and can continue being for the remainder of the season.
Jackson State leads the SWAC East division 3-0.
Next up: Jackson State @ Alabama State - Oct. 8, 2 PM CT
