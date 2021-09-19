Jackson State University (2-0) and Louisiana-Monroe (0-1) halftime report. The Tigers program have not beaten an FBS opponent since the 1970s.

ULM 1st Drive

Warhawks stopped on their opening drive for 9 plays and 40 yards.

JSU 1st Drive

JSU gets stopped just across the 50-yard line on 4th down and 2.

ULM 2nd Drive

ULM took over and went ten plays, 45 yards, with 3:11 off the clock. Southerland missed the first field goal attempt, but an illegal formation penalty on Jackson State allowed him to re-kick and score from 29 yards.

ULM - 3, JSU - 0 at 9:09 in the 1st Qtr.

JSU 2nd Drive

JSU goes 3-and-out after a great kickoff return. Sanders had a pair of passes to misfire on the possession. The freshman quarterback seems a bit nervous early in the game.

ULM 3rd Drive

A late hit on LB Miller helped ULM to get out of their endzone for extra breathing room. The play went under review for targeting on Houston and he was disqualified for the remainder of the game. Hampton stopped QB Rodriguez on 3rd and 4 to force a punt.

JSU 3rd Drive

Stalled

ULM 4th Drive

3-and-out

JSU 4th Drive

Tigers were moving the football. Hooks could not reel in a football on his finger tips. JSU punted after their second consecutive 6-play drive.

FIRST QUARTER ENDS: ULM-3, JSU-0

Total Yards: JSU-80 yards; ULM-44 yards

First Downs: JSU-4, ULM-3

Third-Down Conversions: JSU is 1 of 5; ULM is 2 of 5.

Total Plays: JSU 20, ULM -18

SECOND QUARTER

ULM 5th Drive

After six-plays, the drive failed for the Warhawks at the 49 yard line. JSU has been pressuring Rodriguez the entire first half. No team is in a groove yet.

JSU 5th Drive

Forced to punt after 4 plays and 33 yards. Neither team has committed to rushing the football. The Tigers are outgaining the Warhawks at 113 yards to 73 yards with 9:17 left in the second quarter.

ULM 6th Drive

The JSU defense shuts down another Warhawks 3-and-out drive.

JSU 6th Drive

Targeting gives Tigers the football on the 29 yard line of the Warhawks.

TOUCHDOWN JSU. SANDERS 24 YARD TD PASS TO LANIER!

Scoring Drive: 4 plays, 50 yards, 2:18 ; Misiak kicked the extra point.

JSU captures the lead. JSU-7, ULM-3 with 6:03 left in the 2nd quarter.

ULM 7th Drive

The Warhawks had a 9 play, 49 yard possession, but failed to convert on 4th down with 2:16 in the first half.

JSU 7th Drive

Sanders had the offense moving the football and were into scoring position. He could not convert the 4th down and the Warhawks had 36 seconds before halftime to get into scoring position.

ULM 8th Drive

Southerland misses to the left as time expires in the 1st half.

FYI:

ULM players is named WR BOOGIE KNIGHT. JSU LB James Houston was ejected for targeting. ULM DB Nick Roberts was disqualified for targeting.

STANDOUT PLAYERS

JSU

QB Shedeur Sanders: 18-27, 156 yards, 1 TD, 127.6 QBR

WR Warren Newman: 10 receptions, 69 yards

LB Miller: 7 tackles

WR Lanier: 4 receptions for 54 yards, 1 TD

ULM

QB Rodriguez: 10-19 attempts, 98 yards

WR Boogie Knight: 4 receptions, 54 yards

DB Williams: 4 tackles, 1 TFL

Webster: 5 tackles

Drake: 2 tackles, 1 Sack

TIME OF POSSESSION

JSU - 15:25, ULM - 14:35

OFFENSE

JSU - 160 yards, ULM - 146 yards

HALFTIME SCORE

JSU-7, ULM-3