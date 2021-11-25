FAMU VP & Athletic Director Kortne Gosha is Drawing Interest from FIU, Per Report

Florida International University has hired a search firm to recruit a new athletic director after the resignation of longtime AD Pedro Garcia.

The university is interested in Florida A&M University's vice president and athletic director, Kortne Gosha, per reporter Eric Henry of the Underdog Dynasty and 560 WQAM in Florida. Henry first reported that Gosha was a target for the FIU athletic director position vacated by Pedro Andres Garcia in November 2021.

The institution has been battling dysfunction and faulty hiring decisions under Garcia. Henry told me that multiple Garcia miscues have "alienated the FIU fan base and donors."

According to Brett McMurphy of the Action Network, head coach Butch Davis made controversial remarks about the FIU administration accusing them of "sabotaging" the football program. Davis, 70, will not return to FIU after his contract expires on Dec. 15. The administration declined to grant him a one-year contract extension, especially since the football team is 1-10 on the 2021 season.

I asked Henry about his opinion on why Gosha is an attractive candidate for Florida International.

"It feels as if they're looking to do things in a completely opposite manner than they were before. In terms of youthful energy, someone who can really rebuild those bridges that Garcia burnt in terms of donors and the alumni base," remarked Henry.

He continued, "the search firm, TurnkeyZRG, is leading the search for FIU. They were the ones I think most recently responsible for hiring Terry Mohajir, the athletic director at UCF. I believe that they were involved in the hiring of Brian White at FAU. So if you look at their track record, it's very much about presenting younger dynamic guys who can come in and take that next step in their career."

Since his appointment in 2019, FAMU's athletic department has been rejuvenated from his leadership and hires. Gosha is a consummate professional with a magnetic personality, excellent administration skills, and masterful in marketing his athletic department. He has a strong working relationship with the Rattlers' head coach Willie Simmons.

Florida A&M recently received an at-large bid to participate in the 2021 FCS Playoffs. Southeastern Louisiana will host FAMU in the first round at Strawberry Stadium in Hammond, LA, on Saturday, Nov. 27.

The success of the Florida A&M football team has been one of the attractions to Gosha by FIU and TurnkeyZRG.

According to Henry's sources, Florida International expects to complete the search for a new athletic director within the next few weeks.

