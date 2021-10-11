Deion Sanders and Jackson State Delivers a Scooter to Coach Maynor After 61-15 Beatdown

    • October 11, 2021
    Deion Sanders Delivers Scooter to Coach Maynor After Beatdown

    Coach Connell Maynor requested a scooter from Coach Sanders in Monday's SWAC Coach press conference.  After the JSU rout of Alabama A&M, Sanders delivered a pink scooter.
    "Ask, and ye shall receive."  John 16:24.

    Coach Connell Maynor requested a scooter from Coach Sanders in Monday's SWAC Coach press conference. 

    "Coach Sanders. I hurt my ankle getting off the bus the other day. You get an extra scooter for me?" joked Coach Maynor. "If you got an extra scooter, send me one down here."

    Later Sanders responded in the presser, "The coach said something about me, I don's shoot back, because I don't do that, because I'm really good at that. I'm on this high road right now. That's what I do, I take the high road, I'm a different dude. So, I don't do that. But, you know, everybody's waiting for me to do that. At the conclusion of this matter [Saturday's game], we're just going to have to sit and see." 

    Delivered Maynor Scooter

    After the 61-15 rout Jackson State delivered to Alabama A&M, Sanders special delivered a pink scooter for Coach Maynor.

    Maynor told Huntville's Fox 54 after the game, "I'm lost for words. We got taken to the woodshed today.  We didn't show up.  It's the second-biggest crowd ever [at an Alabama A&M game].  We came out here and laid an egg. So was my fault. I'm a football coach, I didn't get to play offense, defense special teams, so we got to go back to the drawing board got a lot of work to do."

    The Jackson State faithful will flock to Jackson, MS for the Tigers Homecoming on Saturday, Oct. 16.  JSU will host Alabama State Hornets as the teams square off in a SWAC East division battle.

