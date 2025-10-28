Big Ten Power Rankings: Where Illinois, Purdue and Others Land in Top Five
The leaves have turned, the days are getting shorter and the weather is turning colder – all of which signifies one thing: College basketball season has arrived. Once again, the Big Ten is filled to the brim with extremely talented rosters, along with some of the best minds in the sport to lead those players. With the opening tip less than a week out, Illinois on SI presents its preseason ranking of the top five teams in the Big Ten. Without further ado:
Big Ten basketball's top five teams
No. 5 Michigan State
The Spartans return a pair of starters from last season's Elite Eight team (Jeremy Fears Jr. and Jaxon Kohler) and also bring back two of their top producers off the bench in big man Carson Cooper and high-flying forward Coen Carr, who continues to be singled out as a breakout candidate.
Spartans coach Tom Izzo has spoken about Carr’s improvements as a shooter this offseason, and although that wasn’t exactly on display in Michigan State’s exhibition outing (Carr was 3-for-8 from the free-throw line and 0-for-1 from deep), he was dominant in every other way. He put up 17 points, five rebounds, four assists and a jaw-dropping five blocks.
Between an experienced floor general in Fears, a pair of top-notch bigs in Kohler and Cooper, along with Carr (not to mention Izzo at the helm), this Spartans squad is a dark horse Big Ten title contender.
No. 4 Illinois
The Illini have a solid combination of returners and newcomers, with Kylan Boswell, Tomislav Ivisic and Ben Humrichous being joined by transfers Andrej Stojakovic and Zvonimir Ivisic, along with international pickups David Mirkovic and Mihailo Petrovic, who on Monday finally was cleared by the NCAA to play. (Freshman Keaton Wagler is another newcomer who could feature prominently.)
Few teams can match the offensive talent of the Illini, who will have no trouble putting up points. Defense remains an open question for Illinois; it could be the difference between another middle-of-the-road Big Ten finish or a spot atop the throne.
No. 3 Michigan
The Wolverines are one of the few teams that can truly boast of a roster containing more talent than that of the Illini. In fact, on paper, there may not be a more loaded team in college basketball. Yaxel Lendeborg, former Illini Morez Johnson Jr. and Aday Mara head an elite frontcourt, while the dime-dropping Elliot Cadeau will be tasked with setting the table for that trio. Nimari Burnett and Roddy Gayle Jr. provide experience in Dusty May’s system and valuable scoring options on the wing.
Defensively, the Wolverines should be fantastic. But through two exhibition games, they have been something decidedly less than. Although little stock should be put into exhibition outings, UM gave up 100 to Cincinnati and 94 to St. John’s (in overtime).
In MIchigan's switching man-to-man, communication is imperative, and the Wolverines appear to have struggled with it, leaving shooters open and consistently allowing players into the paint. Even more concerning were clear lapses in effort – although, for what it's worth, never from Johnson. Still, the Wolverines have great size and gifted defensive players, so they should figure it out in time. When they do, they’ll be a true national title contender.
No. 2 UCLA
One of the teams in the Big Ten that won’t have any defensive problems is UCLA. The presence of coach Mick Cronin all but guarantees that. The Bruins have fantastic defenders in Xavier Booker and Donovan Dent, to name just two, and an even better scheme.
Arguably one of the most complete teams in the country, UCLA should get along quite well on the other end of the floor, too. Dent is a playmaker in every sense of the word – for himself and teammates – and is the kind of lead guard who can boost a team’s March Madness ceiling from the second weekend to the Final Four.
No. 1 Purdue
This one doesn’t take much explanation. With the best player in college basketball – point guard Braden Smith – shoring up the game’s most important offensive position, the Boilermakers couldn’t be in a better spot. Trey Kaufman-Renn is one of the most dominant interior players in the game, and Purdue’s lone weakness a year ago (rebounding) was transformed by the offseason addition of the most exceptional rebounder the transfer portal had to offer: big man Oscar Cluff.
With the top coach-point guard duo in the nation in Matt Painter and Smith, the Boilers will undoubtedly have a top-three offense (KenPom lists Purdue as having the preseason No. 1 offense) and may have a defense that is even better. With Cluff addressing the team's one question mark, there’s no reason to believe Purdue won’t be cutting down the nets in Lucas Oil Stadium a few months from now.