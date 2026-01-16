How to Watch No. 13 Illinois vs. Minnesota: TV, Tip-Off Time, More

Although hardly perfect, Illinois (14-3, 5-1 Big Ten) has been unstoppable throughout its current six-game winning streak, during which the Illini finally unlocked big man Tomislav Ivisic (21 points in Wednesday's win over Northwestern) and have played like the best team in college basketball . Despite outside quibbles about his offensive approach, coach Brad Underwood and his crew are having a moment.

Can they rise and shine to keep the good vibes flowing for a Saturday morning matchup (11 a.m. CT, BTN) against Minnesota (10-7, 3-3). There doesn't appear to be any reason why not – but that is no indictment of the work Niko Medved is putting in as the Golden Gophers' first-year coach, which has been pretty remarkable.

Minnesota is a few buckets and a few seconds shy of being 13-4 overall and 5-3 in Big Ten play, and that's even after getting hammered by Missouri and dropping games to San Francisco and Santa Clara early in the season. The Gophers are taking to Medved's teachings and playbook, and although the Illini could coast on their talent Saturday, they would be unwise to try.

Here’s more information on Illinois' home clash with Minnesota:

How to watch Illinois Fighting Illini vs. Minnesota Golden Gophers

Get those alarms set, because we've got morning basketball.



📅 Jan. 17

🆚 Minnesota

⏰ 11 a.m. CT

📍State Farm Center

📺 Big Ten Network

Illinois Fighting Illini (14-3, 5-1 Big Ten) vs. Minnesota Golden Gophers (10-7, 3-3)

Big Ten matchup

Saturday, Jan. 17 at 11 a.m. CT

State Farm Center, Champaign, Illinois

BTN

BTN Radio/audio: Busey Bank Illini Sports Network (Champaign: WDWS 93.9 FM or 1400 AM; Chicago: WLS 890 AM); Fighting Illini Productions ; Varsity Network App

(Champaign: WDWS 93.9 FM or 1400 AM; Chicago: WLS 890 AM); ; Last week: A 75-69 win over then-No. 19 Iowa on Sunday in Iowa City confirmed that Illinois' current streak isn't just a scheduling gift, and Wednesday's 79-68 win at Northwestern put to rest the old demons at Welsh-Ryan Arena. Minnesota, meanwhile, is coming off back-to-back heartbreakers – last Friday's 70-69 overtime loss to USC and Tuesday's 78-75 defeat against Wisconsin on John Blackwell's prayer at the buzzer.

A 75-69 win over then-No. 19 Iowa on Sunday in Iowa City confirmed that Illinois' current streak isn't just a scheduling gift, and Wednesday's 79-68 win at Northwestern put to rest the old demons at Welsh-Ryan Arena. Minnesota, meanwhile, is coming off back-to-back heartbreakers – last Friday's 70-69 overtime loss to USC and Tuesday's 78-75 defeat against Wisconsin on John Blackwell's prayer at the buzzer. Series history: The Illini are 131-68 against the Golden Gophers all time, and their current eight-game win streak against Minnesota is the longest for either team in the longtime series. Most recently, Illinois overwhelmed the Gophers 95-74 last Feb. 8 at Williams Arena in Minneapolis.

What to know about Minnesota

The Gophers are old-school in their shot selection, driving inside, working the ball into the paint on the pass and even firing quality midrange looks without hesitation. The results have been ... mixed. And because their interior defense on the other side leaves something to be desired, the Illini theoretically should have a field day spreading the floor with their three-point bombers and creating space to attack inside.