Social Media Reacts to Illinois Basketball's Win Over Iowa in the Elite Eight
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Illinois is headed to the Final Four for the first time since 2005, and it had to earn every bit of it Saturday night in Houston.
With a trip to college basketball’s biggest weekend on the line, the Illini overcame an ugly start, survived a bruising second half and knocked off Iowa 71-59 in a game that was far more physical and tense than the final margin might suggest. Illinois fell behind 12-2 in the opening minutes, but responded with composure, toughness and just enough timely offense to keep dancing.
Iowa came out with far more energy early. The Hawkeyes were sharp offensively, quick to attack and comfortable dictating the tempo, while Illinois looked rattled and rushed. Bennett Stirtz set the tone almost immediately, and the Illini suddenly found themselves in an early hole against a confident team playing with nothing to lose.
But Illinois did not panic.
Instead, the Illini slowly got the game back on their terms. They tightened up defensively, settled in offensively and started leaning on the advantages that have carried them all season. Keaton Wagler once again looked like the best player on the floor, finishing with 25 points and delivering steady offense whenever Illinois needed a calming presence. Andrej Stojakovic added 17 points on 7-for-9 shooting, giving the Illini another efficient scoring option in a game in which easy baskets were hard to come by.
The second half was a dogfight. Every possession was important, and neither team gave an inch. Iowa stayed within striking distance behind Stirtz, who finished with 24 points, and the Hawkeyes kept answering every time it looked like Illinois might finally create separation. It was the kind of game that required patience as much as talent.
Then came the stretch that changed it.
With the game still in the balance, Tomislav Ivisic put together a key little burst that helped Illinois finally open a bit of breathing room. He finished with 13 points, and those baskets could not have come at a better time. In a game that felt stuck in the mud for long stretches, Ivisic’s scoring gave Illinois the spark it needed and helped shift the pressure back onto Iowa.
The Illini also won this game with physicality. Illinois dominated the glass, 38-21, and grabbed 16 offensive rebounds, which was critical on a night when the three-point shot never really showed up. Illinois went just 3-for-17 from deep, so the extra possessions were critical. David Mirkovic scored nine points, but his 12 rebounds were enormous, and the Illini consistently made Iowa pay with second-chance opportunities.
This was not a perfect performance, but it was a winning one. Illinois absorbed Iowa’s early punch, fought through a rugged second half and made the key plays late. And now, after more than 20 years of waiting, the Illini are headed back to the Final Four – and as you would expect, social media was already buzzing with excitement over it.
Almost there ...
Huge game from Baby Peja
Wagler getting buckets
Euro (high)stepping at the Big Dance
Back to the Final Four!
Bennett Stirtz is ridiculous
Shout-out to Underwood
A golden age of Illinois athletics
Champaign is buzzing
Tell 'em, Jon
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Primarily covers Illinois football, basketball and golf, with an emphasis on news, analysis and features. Hegde, an electrical engineering student at Illinois with an affinity for sports writing, has been writing for On SI since April 2025. He can be followed and reached on Instagram @pranavhegde__.