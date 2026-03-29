Social Media Reacts to Illinois Basketball's Win Over Iowa in the Elite Eight

Illinois is headed to the Final Four for the first time since 2005, and it had to earn every bit of it Saturday night in Houston.

ARE YOU WITH US?



For the first time since 2005, we're heading to the FINAL FOUR. pic.twitter.com/1lduiaqLhW — Illinois Men's Basketball (@IlliniMBB) March 29, 2026

With a trip to college basketball’s biggest weekend on the line, the Illini overcame an ugly start, survived a bruising second half and knocked off Iowa 71-59 in a game that was far more physical and tense than the final margin might suggest. Illinois fell behind 12-2 in the opening minutes, but responded with composure, toughness and just enough timely offense to keep dancing.

Iowa came out with far more energy early. The Hawkeyes were sharp offensively, quick to attack and comfortable dictating the tempo, while Illinois looked rattled and rushed. Bennett Stirtz set the tone almost immediately, and the Illini suddenly found themselves in an early hole against a confident team playing with nothing to lose.



But Illinois did not panic.

Instead, the Illini slowly got the game back on their terms. They tightened up defensively, settled in offensively and started leaning on the advantages that have carried them all season. Keaton Wagler once again looked like the best player on the floor, finishing with 25 points and delivering steady offense whenever Illinois needed a calming presence. Andrej Stojakovic added 17 points on 7-for-9 shooting, giving the Illini another efficient scoring option in a game in which easy baskets were hard to come by.

The second half was a dogfight. Every possession was important, and neither team gave an inch. Iowa stayed within striking distance behind Stirtz, who finished with 24 points, and the Hawkeyes kept answering every time it looked like Illinois might finally create separation. It was the kind of game that required patience as much as talent.

Then came the stretch that changed it.

With the game still in the balance, Tomislav Ivisic put together a key little burst that helped Illinois finally open a bit of breathing room. He finished with 13 points, and those baskets could not have come at a better time. In a game that felt stuck in the mud for long stretches, Ivisic’s scoring gave Illinois the spark it needed and helped shift the pressure back onto Iowa.

The Illini also won this game with physicality. Illinois dominated the glass, 38-21, and grabbed 16 offensive rebounds, which was critical on a night when the three-point shot never really showed up. Illinois went just 3-for-17 from deep, so the extra possessions were critical. David Mirkovic scored nine points, but his 12 rebounds were enormous, and the Illini consistently made Iowa pay with second-chance opportunities.

This was not a perfect performance, but it was a winning one. Illinois absorbed Iowa’s early punch, fought through a rugged second half and made the key plays late. And now, after more than 20 years of waiting, the Illini are headed back to the Final Four – and as you would expect, social media was already buzzing with excitement over it.

Almost there ...

I know better than to get too excited yet.



But Illinois is four minutes away from a trip to the Final Four. And they're up by 8. — The Champaign Room (@Champaign_Room) March 29, 2026

Huge game from Baby Peja

Andrej Stojakovic came into this ballgame calm and collected. Having an upperclassman that can level your team is essential.



Meanwhile, Bennett Stirtz, another upperclassman, is unstoppable right now. — College Hoops Database (@CollegeHoopsTIk) March 28, 2026

To get to a Final Four, you need your star players to be great, but you also need role players to come up big.



Andrej Stojakovic has been sensational for Illinois in this tournament. 21 points against VCU, 13 points against Houston, and 17 points on 7-9 tonight. — Evan Miyakawa (@EvanMiya) March 29, 2026

Incredible MOVE by Andrej Stojakovic 🔥pic.twitter.com/02pIRck9W0 — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) March 29, 2026

Can’t say enough about the job Stojakovic has done defensively today. My goodness. — Mike LaTulip (@LaTulip_Mike) March 29, 2026

Andrej Stojakovic has been such a badass the last month of the season. Hes been amazing on March Madness. He adds something this team doesnt have a ton of. Relentless driver with elite finishing ability https://t.co/KjtJ1zYIpe — Ryan Evan Schroat (@200ColumnsRy) March 29, 2026

Peja Stojaković celebrates with his son Andrej after Illinois punched their ticket to the Final Four 🙌



(via @CBSSportsCBB)pic.twitter.com/oG6cItyDJM — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) March 29, 2026

Wagler getting buckets

Keaton Wagler tonight vs. Iowa:



• 25 pts

• 8-17 FG



Wagler is the FIRST Big Ten freshman to score 25+ points in an Elite Eight game in NCAA Tournament history (just the 6th freshman ever).



BIG time in the big time. pic.twitter.com/Qqd9217Aiu — Ben Stevens (@BenScottStevens) March 29, 2026

THE RISE OF KEATON WAGLER



1 Year Ago:

• UNRANKED by ESPN

• Under-recruited



Freshman Season:

• 17.7 PPG | 5.1 RPG | 4.3 APG

• Big Ten Freshman of the Year

• 2nd-Team All-American



Today:

• Drops 25 PTS in the Elite 8

• LEADS ILLINOIS TO THE FINAL FOUR



One of the greatest… pic.twitter.com/W45x0S7ItH — Zach Schumaker (@ZachSchumaker) March 29, 2026

Keaton Wagler: best player on a Final Four team as a freshman is the most incredible story. This guy was barely recruited at the high-major level! And now we're sitting here and he's leading Illinois to the Final Four. It's truly amazing and a story unlike any I can remember. — Sam Vecenie (@Sam_Vecenie) March 29, 2026

brb gonna watch this Keaton Wagler stepback for a while pic.twitter.com/vptIQOJ1kj — CBS Sports College Basketball 🏀 (@CBSSportsCBB) March 28, 2026

I love everything about Keaton Wagler. Don’t care that he doesn’t dunk. Don’t care that he’s not an elite athlete. Doesn’t matter. As many of the stars and great role players of the NBA have proven. pic.twitter.com/qseBv65mcD — Kevin O'Connor (@KevinOConnor) March 29, 2026

Euro (high)stepping at the Big Dance

Shoutout to the Illinois BALKAN BLOC.



See you in Indy🟠 pic.twitter.com/Po3BJwRa3P — Ryan Hammer🔨 (@ryanhammer09) March 29, 2026

Back on April 29th the idea of what Illinois would be was fun & kind of a mystery...



But NO WAY I ever expected them to get to Indy for a Final Four. Super fun team, fascinating squad that I am sure will be electric in the media this next week😅 pic.twitter.com/nVWM6WNShE — Ryan Hammer🔨 (@ryanhammer09) March 29, 2026

Back to the Final Four!

PARTY LIKE IT’S 2005, ILLINOIS IS FINAL FOUR BOUND!



THE ILLINI ARE SOUTH REGIONAL CHAMPIONS#illini | @IlliniMBB | #marchmadness pic.twitter.com/m0SGjSNwmF — Jake Bedell (@JakeBedellTV) March 29, 2026

"IT'S BEEN TWENTY-ONE YEARS FOR THE ILLINI, BUT FINALLY, THE ROAD WILL TAKE THEM TO INDIANAPOLIS! ILLINOIS IS GOING TO THE FINAL FOUR!"



Kevin Harlan with the call for TBS. 🏀🎙️ #MarchMadness #NCAATournament pic.twitter.com/AXV5IwzpZG — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) March 29, 2026

Illinois has one of the great fan bases in all of sports.



Live it up Illini Nation!!!! See you in Indy!! — Seth Davis (@SethDavisHoops) March 29, 2026

Bennett Stirtz is ridiculous

Just watch Bennett Stirtz run around like Steph 😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/FXqEIZs9ng — Ryan Hammer🔨 (@ryanhammer09) March 28, 2026

Bennett Stirtz was somehow not one of the eight point guards to make an All-American team, but it’s very clear he’s a top three guard in college basketball.



Stone cold killer. — College Basketball Report (@CBKReport) March 28, 2026

Shout-out to Underwood

"This group is special... Couldn't be more proud." 🥹



Brad Underwood is overcome with joy after @IlliniMBB's win to advance to the #MFinalFour 🗣️#MarchMadness pic.twitter.com/C2JLA2wq6M — NCAA March Madness (@MarchMadnessMBB) March 29, 2026

Brad Underwood is an outstanding coach and the Fighting Illini earned this. First Final Four appearance since 2005. Well done. — Inside the Hall (@insidethehall) March 29, 2026

Brad Underwood lifts up the Regional Championship trophy #Illini



Video: KXAN pic.twitter.com/Nbt3E4JuZ3 — Tristan Thomas (@TristanThomasTV) March 29, 2026

First Final Four for Brad Underwood ❤️#MarchMadness pic.twitter.com/HTcVxJVE33 — NCAA March Madness (@MarchMadnessMBB) March 29, 2026

Illinois wore Iowa down just like they do to pretty much every team they play.



The Illini are in the Final Four... and they are absolutely good enough to win two more. What a year for Brad Underwood. — Evan Miyakawa (@EvanMiya) March 29, 2026

A golden age of Illinois athletics

You can’t tell me Illini nation doesn’t care pic.twitter.com/PSCWdUMPuY — Daddy Bradovic (@DaddyBalkanBrad) March 29, 2026

Champaign is buzzing

This is what Kams has looked like since 1:00. Tipoff isn’t til 5. #illini #elite8 pic.twitter.com/4mv33da8dk — Mazie Gierat (@maziekgierat) March 28, 2026

Green Street take over#illini to the Final Four



First time for since Illinois since 2005



Next up is UConn or Duke pic.twitter.com/2ClDgdKnfK — Carson Gourdie (@GourdieReport) March 29, 2026

Tell 'em, Jon