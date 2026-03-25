3 Reasons Illinois Beats Houston – and One Reason the Illini Fall Short

Heading into the Illinois-Houston Sweet 16 matchup on Thursday (9:05 p.m. CT, TBS), Illinois appears to be the underdog – albeit only slightly. But throughout the 2025-26 campaign, the Illini have made it abundantly clear that any team that lines up opposite them is vulnerable. Brad Underwood’s group has the firepower to compete – and beat – any team in the country.



Here are three reasons the Illini will do just that on Thursday night – and one reason why they won’t:

Three reasons Illinois tops Houston in the Sweet 16

Mar 13, 2026; Chicago, IL, USA; Illinois Fighting Illini head coach Brad Underwood reacts during the first half at United Center. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images | Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images

Houston is vulnerable on the defensive glass

Houston, especially lately, has been fantastic on the offensive glass. The defensive boards remain a problem, though. The Cougars’ defensive rebounding percentage ranks just No. 169 in the country. At times this year, they have been startlingly poor in that department.

In the loss to Texas Tech, Houston gave up a mind-boggling 21 offense rebounds to the Red Raiders. Illinois, which is the No. 3 offensive rebounding team in the country by percentage, could feast in that category on Thursday.

Three-point shooting is a strength for Illinois – and kryptonite for Houston

Since the turn of the New Year, Houston has lost just five games. In four of those defeats, the Cougars’ opponent shot 40 percent or better from long range. Also, they allow teams to attempt one of the highest rates of three-pointers in the country (rank No. 251 in three-point rate yielded).

Illinois often lives beyond the arc (rank No. 15 in offensive three-point rate), and is relatively efficient from there, with the ability to get scorching-hot. Essentially, what all these numbers boil down to is this: The Illini will likely get up a lot of threes in this game, and if they connect at an average-or-better clip, the Cougars will be well behind the 8-ball because of it.

The Cougars’ offense is fairly unbalanced

Feb 14, 2026; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Cougars guard Kingston Flemings (4) celebrates guard Milos Uzan (7) three point basket against the Kansas State Wildcats in the first half at Fertitta Center. Mandatory Credit: Thomas Shea-Imagn Images | Thomas Shea-Imagn Images

Per KenPom, Houston’s offense ranks 10th in the country, but, similar to Illinois, the Cougars rely heavily on offensive rebounding. They aren’t exceptionally efficient in first-shot offense, and although they have a variety of weapons at the guard position (Kingston Flemings, Emanuel Sharp and Milos Uzan), they don’t have any creators or bucket-getters inside (Joseph Tugler is excellent but thrives off the offensive boards).

Whereas the Illini offense is predicated on balance, the Cougars are heavily reliant on their trio of guards (their only double-digit scorers) to carry the bulk of the offensive load. And although guarding top-tier guards has been an issue for Illinois the majority of the season, Kylan Boswell has recently reemerged as a ball-hawk and Andrej Stojakovic has the length to bother a sniper the likes of Sharp. If the Illini can manage to hold those two at bay, barring a Herculean effort from Uzan, the Cougars won’t have any answers on that end.

One reason Houston staves off Illinois in the Sweet 16

Mar 14, 2026; Kansas City, MO, USA; Houston Cougars head coach Kelvin Sampson yells towards the court during the first half against the Arizona Wildcats during the men's Big 12 Conference Tournament Championship at T-Mobile Center. Mandatory Credit: William Purnell-Imagn Images | William Purnell-Imagn Images

Houston is built to stop Illinois’ offense

The Illini will get a healthy number of looks from deep – but few of them uncontested. And aside from that, Illinois won’t be getting much of anything it wants against this Houston defense.

The Cougars have one of the best rim protectors and all-around defenders in college basketball in Tugler anchoring the paint, while freshman forward Chris Cenac Jr. is a load on that end, too. The trio of perimeter starters isn't far behind on that end of the floor, and Houston's ability to stay connected as a squad is a scary sight for any opposing offense.

In the Michigan loss, Illinois ran into a problem: The Illini wanted to mismatch-hunt, but the Wolverines offered no mismatches. Houston poses a very similar issue – and Underwood’s ability to find creative answers may be key to the final outcome.