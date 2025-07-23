Illini now

NBA Summer League Grades for Illinois Alums: Golden State Warriors' Coleman Hawkins

Hawkins, a stretch big man, had his ups and downs but showcased his value in Summer League with the Warriors

Jackson Langendorf

Mar 28, 2024; Boston, MA, USA; Illinois Fighting Illini forward Coleman Hawkins (33) reacts against the Iowa State Cyclones in the semifinals of the East Regional of the 2024 NCAA Tournament at TD Garden.
Illinois on SI is grading the performance of every former Illini in the 2025 NBA Summer League (minus Quincy Guerrier, who played only six minutes). In the fourth of five entries, we assess Coleman Hawkins’ performance in his initial NBA action.

Hawkins’ 2025 NBA Summer League stats

Game 1: Golden State Warriors 89, Los Angeles Lakers 84

Seven points (2-for-2 from the field), five rebounds, one assist

Game 2: Golden State Warriors 97, Miami Heat 93

Nine points (4-for-8 from the field), three rebounds, four assists

Game 3: Golden State Warriors 103, Utah Jazz 93

Seven points (3-for-5 from the field), seven rebounds, four assists, two steals

Game 4: Golden State Warriors 96, Memphis Grizzlies 84

Five points (1-for-4 from the field), five rebounds, one steal

Game 5: Toronto Raptors 81, Golden State Warriors 69

Zero points (0-for-3 from the field), two rebounds, two steals

Game 6: Golden State Warriors 82, Cleveland Cavaliers 71

Four points (1-for-1), four rebounds, two assists, one steal

Averages: 5.3 points, 4.3 rebounds, 1.8 assists, 1.0 steals

Hawkins, for better and worse, was unapologetically himself with the Golden State Warriors during their NBA Summer League season. He was the good, the bad and the ugly, all rolled up into one Hawkins-sized package. The former Illini’s trademark versatility – passing, shooting, defending and bringing next-level energy – was on display, as were his head-scratching turnovers.

Although Hawkins’ play faltered down the stretch, he still was able to show teams across the league – including the Warriors – exactly what he brings to the table. His combination of shooting, driving and facilitating at 6-foot-10 is coveted by every general manager in the NBA. And he’s a Swiss Army Knife of a defender who can slide into any lineup and effectively guard 3 through 5 – and even some 2s (similar to another well-known Warrior, Draymond Green).

Hawkins wasn't so convincing as to be a shoo-in to make Golden State's regular-season roster, but his skills set doesn't exactly grow on trees, and he certainly showed enough in a half dozen games to earn a long look in the G League from some NBA franchise.

Summer League Grade

Coleman Hawkins: B

Where is Former Illinois Basketball Fan Favorite Giorgi Bezhanishvili Now?

