NBA Summer League Grades for Illinois Alums: Golden State Warriors' Coleman Hawkins
Illinois on SI is grading the performance of every former Illini in the 2025 NBA Summer League (minus Quincy Guerrier, who played only six minutes). In the fourth of five entries, we assess Coleman Hawkins’ performance in his initial NBA action.
Hawkins’ 2025 NBA Summer League stats
Game 1: Golden State Warriors 89, Los Angeles Lakers 84
Seven points (2-for-2 from the field), five rebounds, one assist
Game 2: Golden State Warriors 97, Miami Heat 93
Nine points (4-for-8 from the field), three rebounds, four assists
Game 3: Golden State Warriors 103, Utah Jazz 93
Seven points (3-for-5 from the field), seven rebounds, four assists, two steals
Game 4: Golden State Warriors 96, Memphis Grizzlies 84
Five points (1-for-4 from the field), five rebounds, one steal
Game 5: Toronto Raptors 81, Golden State Warriors 69
Zero points (0-for-3 from the field), two rebounds, two steals
Game 6: Golden State Warriors 82, Cleveland Cavaliers 71
Four points (1-for-1), four rebounds, two assists, one steal
Averages: 5.3 points, 4.3 rebounds, 1.8 assists, 1.0 steals
Hawkins, for better and worse, was unapologetically himself with the Golden State Warriors during their NBA Summer League season. He was the good, the bad and the ugly, all rolled up into one Hawkins-sized package. The former Illini’s trademark versatility – passing, shooting, defending and bringing next-level energy – was on display, as were his head-scratching turnovers.
Although Hawkins’ play faltered down the stretch, he still was able to show teams across the league – including the Warriors – exactly what he brings to the table. His combination of shooting, driving and facilitating at 6-foot-10 is coveted by every general manager in the NBA. And he’s a Swiss Army Knife of a defender who can slide into any lineup and effectively guard 3 through 5 – and even some 2s (similar to another well-known Warrior, Draymond Green).
Hawkins wasn't so convincing as to be a shoo-in to make Golden State's regular-season roster, but his skills set doesn't exactly grow on trees, and he certainly showed enough in a half dozen games to earn a long look in the G League from some NBA franchise.