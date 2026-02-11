Three Instant Observations From Illinois Basketball's 92-90 Loss to Wisconsin

It has been said over and over, and it's as true today as it was on the first utterance: You cannot fall asleep in the Big Ten. Talent, chemistry and purpose can take a team far, but any group that shows up on game night just an ounce shy of its A-game is a target, and Illinois on Tuesday took an arrow straight through the heart – a 92-90 overtime loss in Champaign to visiting Wisconsin.

Did the Illini (20-5, 11-3 Big Ten) believe a bounce-back after Saturday's emotional overtime loss to Michigan State in East Lansing was a foregone conclusion? They played like it against the Badgers (17-7, 9-4), who hung tough on the boards (only just losing that battle, 38-35), while essentially matching Illinois' three-point shooting and forcing the hosts into an uncharacterstic number of mistakes (the Illini had 13 turnovers, compared to UW's four).

Badgers guards Nick Boyd (25 points) and John Blackwell (24) torched the Illini time and again, and although Illinois freshman guard Keaton Wagler popped off for 34 points and seven assists, it wasn't enough to offset Wisconsin's collective hustle, timing and smarts down the stretch. Call it a letdown game if it makes you feel better, but this wasn't just an emotional dip for the Illini. The game plan, coaching, decision-making and effort were lacking. They had numerous chances Tuesday to assume control Tuesday, and the Illini simply blew it.

Here are three more observations from Illinois' flop against Wisconsin:

1. Illinois desperately missed Kylan Boswell and Andrej Stojakovic

Kylan Boswell (broken hand) was expected to be out another game, but Andrej Stojakovic (ankle) was a surprise scratch against the Badgers. The Illini weren't just down two starters Tuesday – they were missing their two best two-way backcourt players, leaving guys like Jake Davis and Ben Humrichous to clamber after Boyd and Blackwell. And that was a best-case scenario. Just as often, Wisconsin ran actions to force switches that put their dyanmic guards in one-on-one situations with Illinois' bigs, a recipe for disaster.

Give Tomislav and Zvonimir Ivisic for doing their best to move their feet and stay in front of Boyd and Blackwell – the brothers swatted four shots between them, and altered many more. But it was borderline negligent to put them in as many man-to-man situations with a couple of shifty shotmakers while Brandon Lee – perhaps Illinois' best on-ball backcourt defender – languished on the bench.

2. The numbers don't always add up

The Illini have chosen to embrace, for lack of a better phrase, hoops Moneyball. Cool. Not only is there nothing wrong with it, but any movement that bucks old-school sports convention (too often steeped in outdated or misguided hooey) and leans into data-backed models of play should be celebrated, in our humble opinion. Science!

But there is such a thing as too much of a good thing. Basketball isn't played in a vacuum. Not all three-pointers are created equal, and not every post touch or midrange look should be considered anathema. Tomislav Ivisic was cooking for Illinois on Tuesday, and Wisconsin didn't have an answer for him inside. Better yet, he's a good passer who can play triggerman for the offense when opponents double or load up the defense to shut him down inside. So why did the Illini, who led by 10 with 7:07 to go, barely involve Ivisic the rest of the way, save for a single three-point attempt? The math isn't mathing.

3. Illinois isn't a national title contender – until it learns to adjust

It isn't nearly as bold to declare a team unable to capture a national championship than it is to pick a winner. The odds are literally against every team – Arizona, Duke, UConn – when put up agains the field. And when a team is reeling, as the Illini suddenly appear to be, chumming the waters around them almost feels cheap.

But here's where we're at: Illinois, under its current guidance, can't win six games in the NCAA Tournament. It simply isn't happening. Brad Underwood deserves credit for not only committing to his staff and his players, but also ceding a certain amount of control to them. At the same time, he's the head coach. The Illini need him to dictate, assess, determine, adjust. That didn't happen Tuesday. He didn't have answers for UConn back in November. He had nothing for Nebraska the first time around.

By now, all of the top teams have gone down. No contender enters March Madness unscathed. But it takes more than talent and a philosophy to win a national title. If a team can't mold itself to the moment, fix a flat tire on the fly, zig when a cunning opponent zags, it's a footnote – not a featured player on college basketball's final stage. Maybe the Illini can still become more adaptable down the stretch. Bottom line: They need to.