Bret Bielema Shares Illini Injury Updates, 'Funny' Xavier Scott Post-Surgery Moment
It was no secret that Illinois’ defense was hurting in a bad way last Saturday against Indiana – in every sense of the word. The 63 points yielded to the Hoosiers was painful, but no less concerning was the plethora of injuries suffered across the Illini secondary during the game – especially with star defensive back Xavier Scott already missing.
Coach Bret Bielema updated the media on Monday, delivering the unfortunate news that Scott’s injury – which he sustained against Western Michigan in Week 3 – required surgery. But he also offered somewhat encouraging (if tentative) news regarding the rest of the defensive backs unit.
Latest Illini injury updates
During his weekly Wednesday night radio show, Bielema had mostly good news to deliver on the Illini’s numerous injuries.
“[Safety] Matt Bailey has been back with us, [safety] Mac Resetich," Bielema said. "We’ve got [cornerback] Jaheim Clarke back."
After the Indiana game, Bailey was in concussion protocol, while Resetich’s injury hadn’t been fully disclosed. Clarke has yet to suit up in 2025.
With Scott’s absence, the Illini undoubtedly need their entire secondary healthy. Fortunately for Bielema, that appears to be the case heading into Week 5.
Xavier Scott post-surgery update
Bielema also offered a relatively positive update on Scott, who had his procedure done on Wednesday – along with a lighthearted exchange between the two:
“Obviously, Xavier Scott got his procedure done today. … Everything went good, a lot of positive vibes. … And he texted me a picture: ‘Coach, I’m ready to go for Saturday.' But he’s in a hospital robe, he’s got things going in his arms. And, I said, ‘I think you’re still drugged, my man.’”
Scott’s recovery timeline isn't yet known, but Bielema mentioned Monday that there is a “chance” he will return before the end of the season.
Aidan Laughery and Justin Bowick injury updates
Running back Aidan Laughery and wide receiver Justin Bowick are set to return for Week 5 action, Bielema said.
“Aidan Laughery and Justin Bowick – two guys we missed last week – are back with us, so we should be healthier, way healthier, than we were last week,” he said.
Aside from Scott, the Illini appear to be in the clear in terms of health. And for any college football team heading into Week 5, that’s a fortunate situation to be in. But whether or not a largely healthy Illinois team will be enough to take down USC this weekend remains to be seen.
The key for Illinois on Saturday, though, likely won't be the team's physical health but its morale and confidence after last weekend’s blowout loss. Can the Illini get the bounce back in their steps this week? That's the question that only they can answer.