CBS Analyst Has Illinois Ahead of Penn State: Fair or Flawed Take?
From the outside looking in, Illinois has been phenomenal through two games, trouncing Western Illinois 52-3 in the opener and then knocking off Duke 45-19 in Week 2. A plus-75 point differential in just two outings is objectively, and stunningly, impressive.
So outstanding have the Illini’s first two acts of 2025 been, in fact, that CBS analyst Brian Jones rates them over the nation’s No. 2 squad in Penn State:
“I would have them in front of Penn State right now," said Jones, a former UCLA and Texas player. "I love the way they play on the line of scrimmage. You mentioned the type of approach coach [Bret] Bielema employs, and it’s about the line of scrimmage – winning in the trenches. So I would have them right ahead of Penn State."
Illinois and Penn State backgrounds
The Nittany Lions, who have held steady at No. 2 in the AP poll through the first few weeks of the season, are widely considered to be a true national title contender.
Meanwhile, Illinois, which has understandably gathered a buzz of its own this season, currently ranks as the No. 9 team in the country. Still, the Illini certainly aren't thought of as championship hopefuls, let alone a College Football Playoff lock.
Penn State Week 2 woes
On Saturday, the Nittany Lions led Florida International by just 10 at halftime. And although they ultimately triumphed 34-0 over the Panthers, they did little to impress the CFP committee – especially quarterback Drew Allar. A Heisman candidate heading into 2025 (he still is), Allar went for 200 yards and two scores on a pedestrian 19-for-33 (57.6 percent).
The defense did its job, shutting out FIU and forceing a pair of turnovers. The dynamic rushing combination of Kaytron Allen and Nicholas Singleton (29 carries for 220 yards and two touchdowns) came up big. But Penn State’s ceiling ultimately hinges on Allar. And if Week 2 was any sign, his consistency could become an issue.
Illinois’ deceiving second outing
Yes, the Illini won by 26 over a Duke team that received votes in the AP poll heading into the matchup. But to say Illinois manhandled the Blue Devils couldn't be further from the truth.
Not only did Duke outgain the Illini (438 yards to 419), they also controlled the entire first half – especially that line of scrimmage coveted by CBS Sports' Jones. Quarterback Luke Altmyer was sacked four times and Illinois rushed for negative yardage in the first two quarters. That said, the Illini did get back on track in the second half, wearing down the Blue Devils’ defensive line, providing Altmyer time to operate and giving the running attack room to thrive.
And Illinois’ five forced turnovers is no trivial stat – but it also isn’t consistently replicable. The Illini aren’t going to routinely force five turnovers a game, let alone three. So what happens the next time the offensive line decides to take a half off? Well, if it comes against any Big Ten opponent not named Purdue (apologies for the stray, Boilermakers), it’s all but guaranteed that Illinois will find itself in a hole it can’t climb out of.
Is Illinois over Penn State a fair assessment?
Back to the question at hand. The short answer is no. The longer answer is hell no. Allar, similar to the Illini’s offensive line, may not have had his fastball in Week 2, but he’s a Heisman candidate for a reason – and he's surrounded by a strong defense and rushing attack that can offset any of his shortcomings.
On the flip side, if Illinois can’t protect Altmyer and fail to get the ground game going, then Bielema’s crew simply won't put points on the board. And the Illini defense, despite being a strength, won't be enough put Illinois over elite opponents on its own.