Illinois Playmaker Hank Beatty Named to Paul Hornung Award Watch List
In a game that has become increasingly specialized over the years, Illinois senior wide receiver and return specialist Hank Beatty is a throwback – a do-everything (or at least most things) performer who just makes things happen – especially with the ball in his hands. In recognition of his all-around skill set, Beatty was named to the watch list for the 2025 Paul Hornung Award, honoring the most versatile player in college football.
The Hornung Award, now in its 16th year, celebrates players who excel in multiple roles. Past winners include do-it-all stars like Travis Hunter, who took home the honor in both 2023 and 2024, and Oregon State’s Jack Colletto in 2022. Beatty now joins a select group of athletes recognized for their dynamic, game-changing impact.
A 2024 All-Big Ten performer and Phil Steele All-America honorable mention, Beatty delivered a breakout season on special teams last year. He led the Big Ten and ranked fourth nationally with a 14.1-yard punt return average, the seventh-best single-season mark in Illinois history. His 310 punt return yards were the second-highest single-season total ever at Illinois, trailing only Dike Eddleman’s 1947 program record.
Beatty, a Rochester, Illinois, native, also made key contributions as a receiver, tallying 20 catches for 294 yards and a touchdown, including a career-best 90-yard performance in Illinois’ Citrus Bowl win over South Carolina. His ability to flip field position, stretch defenses and create momentum-changing plays made him one of the Illini’s most reliable and explosive weapons.
As Illinois gears up for the 2025 season, Beatty stands out as a true X-factor. Whether it’s on offense or special teams, he will be a key piece of the Illini’s push for a College Football Playoff appearance and a contender for one of college football’s most unique honors.