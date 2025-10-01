How to Watch: No. 22 Illinois Football at Purdue in Week 6
How to Watch: No. 22 Illinois at Purdue
Day and time: Saturday, Oct. 4 at 11 a.m. CT
Venue: Ross-Ade Stadium, West Lafayette, Indiana
TV/Stream: Big Ten Network
Listen: WDWS-AM 1400 and WDWS-FM 93.9 (Champaign)
WLS-AM 890 (Chicago)
Illini Sports Network affiliates (other local markets)
Fighting Illini Mobile App
SiriusXM 85
SXM App
Odds and ends
lllinois vs. USC all time: 46-48-6
Streak: Illinois, one win in a row
Last meeting: Illinois 50, Purdue 49 (OT), Oct. 12, 2024
By the numbers
Team
PPG
PPG allowed
3rd down success %
3rd down % allowed
Red zone scoring %
Red zone scoring % allowed
TOs
Opposing TOs
Illinois
35.8
23.4
42.6
44.4
81.8
88.0
0.6
1.6
Purdue
28.0
26.5
45.3
40.4
69.2
72.7
1.5
0.3
On paper, Saturday's game at Ross-Ade Stadium in West Lafayette, Indiana, shouldn't be as tightly contested as Illinois' 50-49 OT win over Purdue at Memorial Stadium in Champaign last year – but it could wind up being just as high-scoring.
Xavier Scott is still out for the Illini (4-1, 1-1 Big Ten), whose defense (most notably at Indiana) showed vulnerabilities even before his injury. Outside linebacker Gabe Jacas was a terror last week against USC, and Illinois will need more of that against the Boilermakers (2-2, 0-1 Big Ten) and quarterback Ryan Browne, who took the Illini apart with his playmaking in his first college start last season. Purdue is converting nearly half of its third downs, and although it has struggled to consistently convert scoring opportunities, Illinois might want to avoid stress-testing the Boilers' limits there.
Pick to click
Tanner Heckel is coming off an undeniably rough week in which he was cooked by USC's (admittedly spectacular) Makai Lemon on several occasions, including a touchdown that literally added injury to insult. If you thought the Trojans picked on Heckel last week, just wait until Saturday now that Purdue has seen blood in the water.
But all of this was bound to happen. Heckel is a sophomore with a high school background in small-town 8-man football, and he has been thrust into an important gig helping to fill the void for the injured Scott. He also happens to be an exceptional athlete who has had Illinois' coaches excited all season. Browne (six interceptions) has a tendency to let throws get away from him here and there, and if the Boilers go after the new kid the way USC did a week ago, Heckel should make them wish they hadn't.
Illinois on SI preview
Purdue's defense might actually rate a half-step ahead of USC's, but even with home-field advantage, the Boilers are going to need several balls to bounce their way to overcome quarterback Luke Altmyer – and especially the Illinois run game.
In the past two weeks alone, Purdue has allowed USC and Notre Dame to piled up 432 yards and seven touchdowns on the ground. Meanwhile, Illini Kaden Feagin (110-plus scrimmage yards in two of the past three weeks) is hitting his stride, Aidan Laughery is healthy again, and Ca'Lil Valentine might be the world's most dangerous third-string running back. Illinois offensive coordinator Barry Lunney Jr. landed on something powerful last week against the Trojans, and the Boilers – despite always being a thorn in the Illini's side – aren't going to be the team that blows it up.