Illinois Hosts More Top Recruits as It Builds No. 7-Ranked Class of 2026
After a week in which Illinois football landed three recruits – Tony Williams, Almirian Thomas and Tony – Illini coach Bret Bielema and his staff have built some momentum to carry into the weekend.
And they have a chance to build on it. On Friday, the Illini hosted two key in-state high school prospects in 2026 edge McHale Blade (Simeon) and 2028 receiver Marshaun Thornton (Mount Carmel), who made the short Chicago-to-Champaign trip to check out spring practice.
Blade is listed at 6-foot-4, 245 pounds, and is a four-star prospect in the class of 2026, per 247 Sports. Illinois will have to compete with several high-major schools such as Georgia, Notre Dame and Michigan for his services. Blade offers a lot of versatility on the defensive line and would be another big get for defensive coordinator Aaron Henry.
Thornton who is also a star basketball player, is listed at 6-foot-2, 180 pounds, per 247 Sports. Although just a freshman (class of 2028), he already holds numerous Division I offers, including from Michigan, Miami, Wisconsin and others, as well as the Illini. Thornton has already played in some big games, notably helping Mount Carmel win its 16th state title in 2024.
All of Bielema's first four recruiting classes in Champaign have ranked in the top 50, according to 247 Sports – though none higher than No. 38. Bielema and staff seem to be breaking through with their class of 2026, which is currently ranked No. 7.
Following last year's 10-win season and with Illinois sending more players to the NFL in recent years (receiver Pat Bryant figures to be the latest), Bielema could begin regularly gaining access to a higher grade of recruit in the future.