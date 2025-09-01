Illinois Must Pressure Duke Quarterback Darian Mensah to Win – And Here's Why
In Week 1, No. 12 Illinois did what it was supposed to do, taking down Western Illinois in convincing fashion. But the Leathernecks were coming off a 4-8 season in the FCS and were, for all intents and purposes, an exhibition opponent – an opening act for the real thing. We didn’t learn much about the Illini last Friday night (well, maybe a little), but the picture will become much clearer this weekend.
Next week, on the road at Duke – which has won eight-plus games in two seasons running – Illinois will be faced with a true test. And to pass their first challenge, the Illini must slow down the Blue Devils’ star quarterback, Darian Mensah. Here’s how they can do it:
Darian Mensah’s game
Mensah is the full package at quarterback. He gets through his reads in a flash, throws with accuracy, has zip on his passes and can deliver strikes from anywhere on the field – inside or outside the pocket, rolling left or right. Mensah is evasive and can extend plays, but he is certainly at his best when his offensive line gives him time – which he mostly got in spades in Duke’s season-opening 45-17 win over Elon.
How Illinois can slow Mensah down
Although Mensah is a multi-tooled threat, he is most dangerous on downfield passes – and he is equally accurate on back-shoulder throws down the sideline or deep crossing patterns over the middle. After the Illini secondary struggled to contain Western Illinois’ passing attack at times, including allowing receivers to get free on deeper routes, it’s imperative that Mensah isn’t able to consistently stand in the pocket unflustered.
Illinois’ answer is fairly simple: outside linebacker Gabe Jacas (and friends). The Illini must get pressure on Mensah to make him uncomfortable – and not just occasionally. Given that Elon (also an FCS squad) managed to bring down Mensah twice last week, the Illini should have the personnel to get the best of Duke’s offensive line and pass protectors.
Jacas, Alec Bryant, Joe Barna and the other Illini edge players must avoid overpursuing or getting caught inside to keep Mensah from breaking containment. If they can keep Mensah pinned inside the pocket and bring heat on dropbacks, they can force Duke into little more than quick-hitters. Keeping everything in front of the sticks and wrapping up receivers after the catch plays into the biggest strengths of the Illini secondary. Few are more skilled and consistent tacklers than Illinois’ crew.
Defensive coordinator Aaron Henry needs to mix it up
Hendry showed very little creativity in his coverages against Western Illinois on Friday, and that was likely at least in part by design. (Why show all your moves for the world to see when you can dominate an opponent with one?) But against an uber-talented quarterback in Mensah, Illinois needs to mix up and disguise more schemes, moving some personnel around pre-snap and blitzing (especially from varied angles) more than Henry seems to prefer. Allowing Mensah to dial into coverages and find an early rhythm would likely not end well for the Illini.
What’s the expectation?
The secondary was the closest thing Illinois had to a squeaky wheel in Week 1. But that group is loaded with veterans, and it should stabilize quickly. The Illini pass rushers met expectations – and then some. Jacas was every bit as good as advertised, while Florida State transfer Tomiwa Durojaiye turned some heads, too. With all that in mind, Illinois’ defensive front should be able to break through and hurry or drop Mensah often enough to give the secondary a chance to bounce back.