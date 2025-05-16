Illini now

Illinois Football Offers Three-Star Receiver, Son of Former NFL All-Pro

Illinois offered three-star recruit Samson Gash out of Detroit (Michigan) Central Catholic High School on Thursday

Jared Shlensky

Sep 28, 2024; University Park, Pennsylvania, USA; Illinois Fighting Illini head coach Bret Bielema stands on the field during a warmup prior to a game against the Penn State Nittany Lions at Beaver Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matthew O'Haren-Imagn Images
Sep 28, 2024; University Park, Pennsylvania, USA; Illinois Fighting Illini head coach Bret Bielema stands on the field during a warmup prior to a game against the Penn State Nittany Lions at Beaver Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matthew O'Haren-Imagn Images / Matthew O'Haren-Imagn Images
In this story:

Illinois coach Bret Bielema has had one heckuva week. After receiving a contract extension on Tuesday, Bielema landed three-star recruit Parker Crim on Wednesday. Not to mention the weather in Champaign on Thursday afternoon – 90 degrees and sunny – was downright balmy, a rarity in Illinois in mid-May.

So what could possibly have made Bielema's week any better? How about landing three-star recruit Samson Gash, whom Bielema and his staff offered a scholarship on Thursday.

Gash, a receiver and defensive back at Detroit (Michigan) Central Catholic, was named first team All-State as a junior in 2024 after racking up over 1,700 scrimmage yards and 21 touchdowns for a team that made it all the way to the Michigan Division I state semifinals.

The son of former NFL All-Pro fullback Sam Gash, Samson currently has 13 scholarship offers, including two offers from other Big Ten schools (Michigan State and Purdue) and one from the SEC (Vanderbilt).

Samson's athletic roots branch around the Gash family. He is the younger brother of former Michigan running back Isiah Gash and current Michigan State defensive back Caleb Gash.

Another of Samson's older brothers, Elijah, is currently a professional lacrosse player for the Toronto Rock of the National Lacrosse League (NLL). His younger brother, Gideon, is a four-star recruit at Detroit Central Catholic who also has multiple Power 4 scholarship offers.

More From Illinois on Sports Illustrated:

Illinois Coach Brad Underwood's Big Contract Extension: What It Means

Illinois Basketball Holds Unique Edge in Recruitment of Top 2026 Prospect

Prediction: Will Illinois Target Arkansas Transfer Boogie Fland?

Published
Jared Shlensky
JARED SHLENSKY

Jared Shlensky is a contributing writer for On SI and a freelance play-by-play broadcaster. Jared was previously a sports betting writer for Yardbarker, an On-Air YouTube Personality for the Sports Geek and a minor league play-by-play broadcaster.

Home/Football