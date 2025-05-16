Illinois Football Offers Three-Star Receiver, Son of Former NFL All-Pro
Illinois coach Bret Bielema has had one heckuva week. After receiving a contract extension on Tuesday, Bielema landed three-star recruit Parker Crim on Wednesday. Not to mention the weather in Champaign on Thursday afternoon – 90 degrees and sunny – was downright balmy, a rarity in Illinois in mid-May.
So what could possibly have made Bielema's week any better? How about landing three-star recruit Samson Gash, whom Bielema and his staff offered a scholarship on Thursday.
Gash, a receiver and defensive back at Detroit (Michigan) Central Catholic, was named first team All-State as a junior in 2024 after racking up over 1,700 scrimmage yards and 21 touchdowns for a team that made it all the way to the Michigan Division I state semifinals.
The son of former NFL All-Pro fullback Sam Gash, Samson currently has 13 scholarship offers, including two offers from other Big Ten schools (Michigan State and Purdue) and one from the SEC (Vanderbilt).
Samson's athletic roots branch around the Gash family. He is the younger brother of former Michigan running back Isiah Gash and current Michigan State defensive back Caleb Gash.
Another of Samson's older brothers, Elijah, is currently a professional lacrosse player for the Toronto Rock of the National Lacrosse League (NLL). His younger brother, Gideon, is a four-star recruit at Detroit Central Catholic who also has multiple Power 4 scholarship offers.