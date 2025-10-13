Illinois' Bret Bielema Shares Injury Update on Running Backs and Other Illini
Illinois (5-2, 2-2 Big Ten) needed just about everything working in its favor this past Saturday to have a shot against No. 1 Ohio State (6-0, 3-0 Big Ten). That wasn’t the case – and that included the health and availability of several of coach Bret BIelema's players.
The absence of standout defensive back Xavier Scott continues to be felt, though the Illini have had ample time to prepare and adjust to life without him (out since Week 3). Other positions, though, are a different story.
Josh Kreutz injury update
Center Josh Kreutz, a two-time All-Big Ten selection and the heartbeat of Illinois’ offensive line, had made 30 straight starts for the Illini, but he was missing in action against Purdue in Week 6.
“We’re pretty banged up,” Bielema said in his postgame press conference Saturday. "Josh Kreutz, just a testimonial to him. When he got injured two weeks ago, they said he’d be out for three to four weeks at a minimum. And he practiced Thursday."
And although Kreutz managed to return for the Ohio State outing – and even put together an excellent performance – he wasn't 100 percent. Who knows if the Illini offensive line would have been worse off without him, but the group gave up four sacks against the Buckeyes.
The latest on Kaden Feagin
“Kaden Feagin had an AC sprain last week," Bielema said of his co-lead running back. "That’s why he kind of was limited today. He never really practiced at all this week, and he tried to go in there, but when I saw that was bothering him, I just didn’t want to put our ball in jeopardy."
Ca'Lil Valentine has an ankle injury
In the second quarter against Ohio State, after Illinois' defense held the Buckeyes to a field goal after they inherited a short field, Ca'Lil Valentine carried for a one-yard gain on the first play of the ensuing drive. But he was twisted up awkwardly as he went down, and ultimately coughed up the ball.
Not only was it crucial in terms of giving Ohio State possession deep in Illinois territory yet again (the Buckeyes subsequently scored a touchdown and extended their lead to 20-0), but it was also the final snap Valentine – certainly the Illini’s most twitchy and dynamic back – took on the day. No word from Bielema on whether Valentine is expected to miss time.
As for the third member of Illinois' running back trio ...
Aidan Laughery appears to be approaching 100 percent
“Aidan Laughery practiced on Wednesday, Thursday, so he was kind of coming in,” Bielema said.
On Saturday, not only did Laughery put up the first rushing touchdown against Ohio State all season, but he also seemed to shake off any remaining rust on a huge 23-yard carry earlier on that same drive to open the second half.
With Illinois entering its bye week, the banged-up roster will get a chance to get well ahead of a tough date at Washington.
“It’s a really, really good-timed bye week for us, health-wise,” Bielema said.