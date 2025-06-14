U.S. Open Day 2 Recap: Former Illini Thomas Detry in the Top 10
The 125th U.S. Open continued Friday at Oakmont Country Club in Pennsylvania, and with the cut looming, Illinois golf fans had their eyes on three familiar names. Former Illini standouts Thomas Detry, Brian Campbell and Jackson Buchanan returned for the second round aiming to extend their stay at one of the most punishing venues in golf.
Detry, who entered the day just three shots off the lead, continued to show poise on the major stage. The Belgian battled Oakmont’s tough afternoon conditions to card a 73 (3-over), bringing him to 2-over for the tournament and securing himself a spot inside the top 10 heading into the weekend.
Despite a pair of early bogeys, Detry bounced back and holed out for eagle on his fifth hole of the day – jarring the cup on a 141-yard approach shot on No. 14. His steady play had him just five shots off the lead, well within striking distance.
Recent Illinois graduate Buchanan saw his second majors appearance – he played in last year's U.S. Open as a college junior – come to a close Friday. The first-year pro was 6-over through 17 holes when play was suspended due to dangerous weather and the horn sounded as he stood on the 18th tee.
At 10-over for the tournament, Buchanan will fall short of the 7-over cut line, regardless of how he finishes his final hole. Although he won’t advance to the weekend, Buchanan showed plenty of grit this week, grinding out tough pars and proving he belongs on the big stage.
Campbell had another tough outing Friday, finishing with a 78 (8-over) in Round 2 and ending his tournament at 17-over. The former Illini couldn’t get anything going after an early bogey, and he struggled to adjust to Oakmont’s firm greens. A birdie on No. 14 offered a brief highlight, but ultimately the two-day total was not enough for him to move on.
With the cut set at 6-over, only Detry remains to represent Illinois golf heading into the weekend. He enters the final two rounds above big names such as Scottie Scheffler, Jon Rahm and Collin Morikawa, and has a real shot to compete for the U.S. Open title.