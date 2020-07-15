IlliniNow
Top Stories
Football
Basketball
Recruiting

SI All-American watch list: 13 Illinois Commits and 19 Key Illini Targets Named

Matthew Stevens

Offensive lineman Brody Wisecarver out of De Smet Jesuit High School in St. Louis, Mo., headlines a group of 13 Illinois verbal commits, along with 19 of the Illini's key targets in the 2021 recruiting cycle, who are candidates for the 2020 Sports Illustrated All-America team of high school senior football players.

Wisecarver, a 6-foot-4 and 317-pound prospect who can be slotted in at either guard spot or right tackle at a Power Five Conference school. Wisecarver currently plays tackle for the Missouri Class 6A defending state champion De Smet Jesuit High School in St. Louis, where he’s started since his freshman year, which is a city that has produced six Illini signees in the last two recruiting cycles.

Listed below is the full breakdown of Illinois verbals and prime targets on the SI All-American watch list. 

VERBAL COMMITS:

Offense

OG/OT Brody Wisecarver/6-4, 317/St. Louis, Mo.

OG Josh Kreutz/6-2, 260/Wilmette, Ill.

WR Patrick Bryant/6-3, 187/Jacksonville, Fla.

QB Samari Collier/6-3, 210/Desoto, Texas

WR Theodore Lockley/6-0, 175/Daytona Beach, Fla.

Defense

CB Daniel Edwards/5-11, 155/Winter Park, Fla.

CB Prince Green/6-2, 190/Griffin, Ga.

ILB Dylan Rosiek/6-1, 210/Tarpon Springs, Fla.

OLB Trevor Moffitt/6-1, 190/Bushnell, Fla.

S Demond "DD" Snyder/6-0, 175/Tampa, Fla.

SDE Sedarius McConnell/6-3, 260/Atlanta, Ga.

CB Joriell Washington/6-2, 178/Fort Myers, Fla.

OLB Kalen Villanueva/6-1, 206/Falls Church, Va.

TOP TARGETS:

Offense

TE Michael Trigg/6-4, 230/Tampa, Fla.

WR Cameron Bonner/5-11, 173/Houston, Texas

WR Caleb Coombs/5-10, 175/Washington D.C.

WR Jimmy Valsin/6-3, 180/Arlington, Texas

WR Chevalier “Chevy” Brenson/6-4, 195/O'Fallon, Mo.

WR Aramoni Rhone/6-5, 190/Orlando, Fla.

OT Justin Pickett/6-7, 315/Carmel, Ind.

OG Zachary Barlev/6-4, 250/Plainfield, Ill.

OG Hutson Lillibridge/6-3, 292/St. Louis, Mo.

OG Trevor Timmons/6-2, 256/Blythewood, S.C.

OT Joshua Sales/6-6, 285/South Bend, Ind.

OT Charlie Patterson/6-6, 275/Roswell, Ga.

Defense

SDE Zeiqui Lawton/6-3, 240/Charleston, W.V.

OLB Jared Behrens/6-3,220/Bradenton, Fla.

S Justin Macias Jr./6-1, 205/Hampstead, Texas

DT Zion Rucker/6-4, 260/Smyrna, Tenn.

OLB Dedrick Smith/6-1, 200/Jacksonville, Fla.

WDE Cole Nelson/6-3, 230/Alpharetta, Ga.

SDE Ryan Keeler/6-4, 250/Chicago, Ill.

More than 1,000 student-athletes, representing every state in the country, are SI All-American candidates. Video highlights, scouting analyses and a breakdown of each player’s college verbal commitment and/or top college contenders can be found on their bio pages, broken down by state, at SIAllAmerican.com.

Over the coming weeks, SI will unveil its preseason top 10 for each of 14 position groups (kicking off with quarterbacks this week). SI will unveil its initial top 99 ranking, the SI99, on August 24.

The evaluation process will continue throughout the season “until the list of 1,000 contenders coalesces around just 25 young men who can say proudly they are the best of the best -- they are Sports Illustrated All-Americans,” said SI Director of Football Recruiting John Garcia, Jr.

The candidates will be narrowed to 250 in October and 99 in November, and will culminate with 25 first-team Sports Illustrated All-Americans saluted at SI’s annual Sportsperson of the Year banquet in New York in December.

Comments

Recruiting

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Illini 2021 LB commit Trevor Moffitt Growing Out of Dad’s Shadow

Illinois 2021 verbal commit linebacker Trevor Moffitt is growing out of the massive shadow of his father’s football success about as fast as he runs a 40-yard dash.

Matthew Stevens

The Athletic's Sam Vecenie Thinks Ayo Dosunmu Should Return To Illini

The Athletic’s NBA draft analyst Sam Vecenie projected Ayo Dosunmu in the second round of 2020 draft but thinks the Illinois guard should return to Champaign for his junior season.

Matthew Stevens

VIDEO: Illini Now/SI Morning Update With Matthew Stevens - July 14, 2020

The Illini Now/Sports Illustrated 'Morning Update' with publisher Matthew Stevens gives you a look at the top stories involving Illinois athletics.

Matthew Stevens

LaTulip Would Love To "Run It Back” Annually For An Illini Alumni TBT Team

Illinois fans should expect to another year of an Illini alumni TBT team next summer.

Matthew Stevens

Texas 3-Star LB Dylan Hazen Selects Wake Forest over Illinois Among Others

The three-star 2021 linebacker prospect from The Woodlands, Texas, made his verbal pledge official Monday afternoon by picking Wake Forest.

Matthew Stevens

Illini LB Jake Hansen Named To Bednarik Award Watch List

Illinois linebacker Jake Hansen had 72 tackles, 7.5 tackles for loss, one interception, seven forced fumbles and three fumble recoveries in 2019 despite missing four games due to injury.

Matthew Stevens

VIDEO: Illini Now/SI Morning Update With Matthew Stevens - July 13, 2020

The Illini Now/Sports Illustrated 'Morning Update' with publisher Matthew Stevens gives you a look at the top stories involving Illinois athletics.

Matthew Stevens

Illinois State & Bowling Green ADs Express Disappointment In Big Ten’s Decision

The two athletics directors representing the guarantee non-league games for Illinois that were cancelled by the Big Ten Conference expressed frustrations with the decision.

Matthew Stevens

VIDEO: Illini Now/SI Afternoon Update With Matthew Stevens - July 12, 2020

The Illini Now/Sports Illustrated 'Morning Update' with publisher Matthew Stevens gives you a look at the top stories involving Illinois athletics.

Matthew Stevens

VIDEO: Illini Now/SI Morning Update With Matthew Stevens - July 11, 2020

The Illini Now/Sports Illustrated 'Morning Update' with publisher Matthew Stevens gives you a look at the top stories involving Illinois athletics.

Matthew Stevens