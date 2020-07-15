Offensive lineman Brody Wisecarver out of De Smet Jesuit High School in St. Louis, Mo., headlines a group of 13 Illinois verbal commits, along with 19 of the Illini's key targets in the 2021 recruiting cycle, who are candidates for the 2020 Sports Illustrated All-America team of high school senior football players.

Wisecarver, a 6-foot-4 and 317-pound prospect who can be slotted in at either guard spot or right tackle at a Power Five Conference school. Wisecarver currently plays tackle for the Missouri Class 6A defending state champion De Smet Jesuit High School in St. Louis, where he’s started since his freshman year, which is a city that has produced six Illini signees in the last two recruiting cycles.

Listed below is the full breakdown of Illinois verbals and prime targets on the SI All-American watch list.

VERBAL COMMITS:

Offense

OG/OT Brody Wisecarver/6-4, 317/St. Louis, Mo.

OG Josh Kreutz/6-2, 260/Wilmette, Ill.

WR Patrick Bryant/6-3, 187/Jacksonville, Fla.

QB Samari Collier/6-3, 210/Desoto, Texas

WR Theodore Lockley/6-0, 175/Daytona Beach, Fla.

Defense

CB Daniel Edwards/5-11, 155/Winter Park, Fla.

CB Prince Green/6-2, 190/Griffin, Ga.

ILB Dylan Rosiek/6-1, 210/Tarpon Springs, Fla.

OLB Trevor Moffitt/6-1, 190/Bushnell, Fla.

S Demond "DD" Snyder/6-0, 175/Tampa, Fla.

SDE Sedarius McConnell/6-3, 260/Atlanta, Ga.

CB Joriell Washington/6-2, 178/Fort Myers, Fla.

OLB Kalen Villanueva/6-1, 206/Falls Church, Va.

TOP TARGETS:

Offense

TE Michael Trigg/6-4, 230/Tampa, Fla.

WR Cameron Bonner/5-11, 173/Houston, Texas

WR Caleb Coombs/5-10, 175/Washington D.C.

WR Jimmy Valsin/6-3, 180/Arlington, Texas

WR Chevalier “Chevy” Brenson/6-4, 195/O'Fallon, Mo.

WR Aramoni Rhone/6-5, 190/Orlando, Fla.

OT Justin Pickett/6-7, 315/Carmel, Ind.

OG Zachary Barlev/6-4, 250/Plainfield, Ill.

OG Hutson Lillibridge/6-3, 292/St. Louis, Mo.

OG Trevor Timmons/6-2, 256/Blythewood, S.C.

OT Joshua Sales/6-6, 285/South Bend, Ind.

OT Charlie Patterson/6-6, 275/Roswell, Ga.

Defense

SDE Zeiqui Lawton/6-3, 240/Charleston, W.V.

OLB Jared Behrens/6-3,220/Bradenton, Fla.

S Justin Macias Jr./6-1, 205/Hampstead, Texas

DT Zion Rucker/6-4, 260/Smyrna, Tenn.

OLB Dedrick Smith/6-1, 200/Jacksonville, Fla.

WDE Cole Nelson/6-3, 230/Alpharetta, Ga.

SDE Ryan Keeler/6-4, 250/Chicago, Ill.

More than 1,000 student-athletes, representing every state in the country, are SI All-American candidates. Video highlights, scouting analyses and a breakdown of each player’s college verbal commitment and/or top college contenders can be found on their bio pages, broken down by state, at SIAllAmerican.com.

Over the coming weeks, SI will unveil its preseason top 10 for each of 14 position groups (kicking off with quarterbacks this week). SI will unveil its initial top 99 ranking, the SI99, on August 24.

The evaluation process will continue throughout the season “until the list of 1,000 contenders coalesces around just 25 young men who can say proudly they are the best of the best -- they are Sports Illustrated All-Americans,” said SI Director of Football Recruiting John Garcia, Jr.

The candidates will be narrowed to 250 in October and 99 in November, and will culminate with 25 first-team Sports Illustrated All-Americans saluted at SI’s annual Sportsperson of the Year banquet in New York in December.