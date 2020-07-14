SI All-American
SI All-American Candidate Patrick Bryant Highlights and Evaluation

Prospect: WR Patrick Bryant
Projected Position: Wide Receiver
Status: SI All-American candidate
Vitals: 6-foot-3, 185 pounds
School: Jacksonville (Fla.) Atlantic Coast
Committed to: Illinois 

Frame: Long, well-distributed frame with room to add upper and lower body mass and definition. 

Athleticism: Comes from a basketball background and has a natural ability to leap and high point the ball. Recorded 45 receptions for over 650 yards and 11 touchdowns in 2019. Well polished in the special team phase of the game. 

Instincts: Uses his big frame to work back to quarterback and be a reliable target and leverage wells with his body down the field. Knack for making the catch in traffic or big play. 

Polish: Needs to improve his release and route variation, but he has a desirable frame to be a reliable target at the college level. His ball-skills coupled with his leaping ability is the best part of his game. 

Bottom Line: Patrick Bryant is a long receiver with room to add to his well-distributed frame. He possesses desirable ball skills and leaping ability and can be a reliable possession target. He needs to improve route variation to work and leverage defenders into all three levels of the field. His explosiveness as a return specialist suggests he will be a contributor at the Power 5 level.

