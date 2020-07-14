SI All-American Candidate Dylan Rosiek Highlights and Evaluation

Prospect: Dylan Rosiek

Status: SI All-American candidate

Vitals: 6-foot-1, 210 pounds

Position: Linebacker

School: Tarpon Springs (Fla.) East Lake

Committed to: Illinois

Projected Position: MIKE Linebacker

Frame: More solid than well-defined. Average arm length. Thick thighs and calves. Some room to fill out even further, but too much weight could cut into mobility.

Athleticism: Impressive play strength. Long speed is merely adequate, but burst allows him to play fast in confined space. Somewhat heavy-footed. Cuts, as a linebacker and running back, are more deliberate and wide than quick and choppy.

Instincts: Keen ability to diagnose plays. Easily sees past coming linemen to ball-carrier on the second level. Seeks out contact; unafraid to take on and shed blocks. Shows an innate understanding of angles, rarely flowing too flat.

Polish: Almost always in the proper position, allowing him to play with clear decisiveness. Arrives in the hole with a low base before exploding to ball-carrier. Routinely beats linemen at LOS and second level with dip and rip. Sound tackler.

Bottom Line: Rosiek is a classic high-school middle linebacker, playing quarterback of his defense with aggression, technique and versatility. Athletic limitations suggest his ceiling as a more traditional MIKE at the next level, especially as he adds weight. Likely key special-teamer regardless.