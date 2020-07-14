SI All-American Candidate Trevor Moffitt Highlights and Evaluation

Prospect: Trevor Moffitt

Status: SI All-American candidate

Vitals: 6-foot-1, 190 pounds

Position: Outside Linebacker

School: Bushnell (Fla.) South Sumter

Committed to: Illinois

Projected Position: Linebacker

Frame: Long, well-distributed athlete with room to add mass to upper body.

Athleticism: Explosive athlete who comes from a track background and is the son of a former Division I linebacker. He plays extremely well in space, and is violent at the point of attack when rushing the passer. His burst in short areas is the most impressive part of his game.

Instincts: Reads and reacts well and shows poise in his pursuit. Maintains gap integrity and does not lose contain, which allows him to pursue relentlessly. Displays some finishing power upon contact.

Polish: Well-rounded linebacker who comes from an athletic background. He is relentless in his pursuit and could be an effective hybrid defender, as he is versatile enough to play in the box and in space.

Bottom Line: Moffitt is a multi-sport athlete who possesses desirable length and a high motor. He is relentless in his pursuit of the passer. He reads and reacts well, and he can play in space as well as in the box. He will see time early on special teams, and he will allow defensive coordinators the opportunity to be creative with his skillset.