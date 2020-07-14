SI All-American
Top Stories
Football
Basketball

SI All-American Candidate Trevor Moffitt Highlights and Evaluation

SI All-American

Prospect: Trevor Moffitt
Status: SI All-American candidate
Vitals: 6-foot-1, 190 pounds
Position: Outside Linebacker 
School: Bushnell (Fla.) South Sumter
Committed to: Illinois 
Projected Position: Linebacker 

Frame: Long, well-distributed athlete with room to add mass to upper body. 

Athleticism: Explosive athlete who comes from a track background and is the son of a former Division I linebacker. He plays extremely well in space, and is violent at the point of attack when rushing the passer. His burst in short areas is the most impressive part of his game. 

Instincts: Reads and reacts well and shows poise in his pursuit. Maintains gap integrity and does not lose contain, which allows him to pursue relentlessly. Displays some finishing power upon contact. 

Polish: Well-rounded linebacker who comes from an athletic background. He is relentless in his pursuit and could be an effective hybrid defender, as he is versatile enough to play in the box and in space. 

Bottom Line: Moffitt is a multi-sport athlete who possesses desirable length and a high motor. He is relentless in his pursuit of the passer. He reads and reacts well, and he can play in space as well as in the box. He will see time early on special teams, and he will allow defensive coordinators the opportunity to be creative with his skillset.

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

SI All-American Candidate Jack Hollifield Highlights and Evaluation

Jack Hollifield is a linebacker prospect from Shelby High School in Shelby, N.C. Hollifield is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American

SI All-American Candidate Breon Pass Highlights and Evaluation

Breon Pass is a wide receiver prospect from Reidsville High School in Reidsville, N.C. Pass is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American

SI All-American Candidate Bryson Nesbit Highlights and Evaluation

Bryson Nesbit is a tight end prospect from South Mecklenburg High School in Charlotte, N.C. Nesbit is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American

SI All-American Candidate Yousef Mugharbil Highlights and Evaluation

Yousef Mugharbil is an offensive guard prospect from Murphy High School in Murphy, N.C. Mugharbil is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American

SI All-American Candidate Zyun Reeves Highlights and Evaluation

Zyun Reeves is a defensive end prospect from East Forsyth High School in Kernersville, N.C. Reeves is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American

SI All-American Candidate Payton Page Highlights and Evaluation

Payton Page is a defensive tackle prospect from Dudley High School in Greensboro, N.C. Page is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American

SI All-American Candidate MJ Daniels Highlights and Evaluation

MJ Daniels is a cornerback prospect from George County High School in Lucedale, Miss. Daniels is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American

SI All-American Candidate Andrew Canelas Highlights and Evaluation

Andrew Canelas is an offensive tackle prospect from Leesville Road High School in Raleigh, N.C. Canelas is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American

SI All-American Candidate Marvin Martin Highlights and Evaluation

Marvin Martin is a safety prospect from Vicksburg High School in Vicksburg, Miss. Martin is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American

SI All-American Candidate Jabril McNeill Highlights and Evaluation

Jabril McNeill is a linebacker prospect from Sanderson High School in Raleigh, N.C. McNeill is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American