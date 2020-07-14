SI All-American Candidate Prince Green Highlights and Evaluation

Prospect: Prince Green

Status: SI All-American candidate

Vitals: 6-foot-2, 190 pounds

Position: Wide Receiver/Cornerback

School: Griffin (Ga.)

Committed to: Illinois

Projected Position: Cornerback

Frame: Long, Well-distributed athlete with a frame that can add weight with ease as needed.

Athleticism: Green is a raw athlete with a desirable frame. He has excellent length, and he displays solid top-end speed. Reports a 4.54 40-yard dash time. He is a two-way athlete who appears to have a higher ceiling on the defensive side of the ball.

Instincts: He relies on his athleticism, especially on the defensive side of the ball. As he focuses on the position, the game should become more natural to him.

Polish: Raw athlete with more than desirable measurables, his length and top-end speed are the biggest factors in his game. As he becomes more natural with his instincts he should see an uptick in production.

Bottom Line: Green is a long, athletic prospect with plenty of room to grow in his game. His frame will allow him to have multiple opportunities at the college level. He could see increased interest from Power 5 coaches this fall if he flashes a more refined technique on either side of the ball.