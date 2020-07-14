SI All-American
Top Stories
Football
Basketball

SI All-American Candidate Prince Green Highlights and Evaluation

SI All-American

Prospect: Prince Green
Status: SI All-American candidate
Vitals: 6-foot-2, 190 pounds
Position: Wide Receiver/Cornerback
School: Griffin (Ga.) 
Committed to: Illinois 
Projected Position: Cornerback 

Frame: Long, Well-distributed athlete with a frame that can add weight with ease as needed. 

Athleticism: Green is a raw athlete with a desirable frame. He has excellent length, and he displays solid top-end speed. Reports a 4.54 40-yard dash time. He is a two-way athlete who appears to have a higher ceiling on the defensive side of the ball. 

Instincts: He relies on his athleticism, especially on the defensive side of the ball. As he focuses on the position, the game should become more natural to him. 

Polish: Raw athlete with more than desirable measurables, his length and top-end speed are the biggest factors in his game. As he becomes more natural with his instincts he should see an uptick in production. 

Bottom Line: Green is a long, athletic prospect with plenty of room to grow in his game. His frame will allow him to have multiple opportunities at the college level. He could see increased interest from Power 5 coaches this fall if he flashes a more refined technique on either side of the ball.

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

SI All-American Candidate Jack Hollifield Highlights and Evaluation

Jack Hollifield is a linebacker prospect from Shelby High School in Shelby, N.C. Hollifield is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American

SI All-American Candidate Breon Pass Highlights and Evaluation

Breon Pass is a wide receiver prospect from Reidsville High School in Reidsville, N.C. Pass is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American

SI All-American Candidate Bryson Nesbit Highlights and Evaluation

Bryson Nesbit is a tight end prospect from South Mecklenburg High School in Charlotte, N.C. Nesbit is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American

SI All-American Candidate Yousef Mugharbil Highlights and Evaluation

Yousef Mugharbil is an offensive guard prospect from Murphy High School in Murphy, N.C. Mugharbil is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American

SI All-American Candidate Zyun Reeves Highlights and Evaluation

Zyun Reeves is a defensive end prospect from East Forsyth High School in Kernersville, N.C. Reeves is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American

SI All-American Candidate Payton Page Highlights and Evaluation

Payton Page is a defensive tackle prospect from Dudley High School in Greensboro, N.C. Page is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American

SI All-American Candidate MJ Daniels Highlights and Evaluation

MJ Daniels is a cornerback prospect from George County High School in Lucedale, Miss. Daniels is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American

SI All-American Candidate Andrew Canelas Highlights and Evaluation

Andrew Canelas is an offensive tackle prospect from Leesville Road High School in Raleigh, N.C. Canelas is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American

SI All-American Candidate Marvin Martin Highlights and Evaluation

Marvin Martin is a safety prospect from Vicksburg High School in Vicksburg, Miss. Martin is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American

SI All-American Candidate Jabril McNeill Highlights and Evaluation

Jabril McNeill is a linebacker prospect from Sanderson High School in Raleigh, N.C. McNeill is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American