SI All-American Candidate Daniel Edwards Highlights and Evaluation

Prospect: Daniel Edwards 
Status: SI All-American candidate
Vitals: 5-foot-11, 155 pounds
Position: Cornerback 
School: Winter Park (Fla.)
Committed to: Illinois 
Projected Position: Cornerback 

Frame: Thin, lengthy cornerback with room to add weight across upper and lower body at the next level. 

Athleticism: Edwards is a smaller-framed athlete who possesses nice upper body twitch. He has yet to focus fully at the cornerback position, but he appears to break on the ball well. Tackles effectively at the high school level for his size, but will require more muscle mass over time. He is a track athlete with multiple sub-11 100 meters times. 

Instincts: Reacts well to the football and breaks through the receiver. He appears to have a solid feel for the defensive system he is in. Runs relatively well and flashes quickness with the ball in the air. 

Polish: Still raw with room to grow into his frame and become a more physical cornerback over time. His instincts and acceleration to the ball are his best assets. He will have to add more distributed weight to compete at the next level. 

Bottom Line: Edwards has potential to see playing time at the Power 5 level later in his career, as he still needs to allow his frame to fill out and become more accustomed to playing physically. His length and quickness bode well for his continued development of cover skills, as he is explosive in short burst situations, and he has desirable top-end speed.

