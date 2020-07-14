SI All-American
SI All-American Candidate Cameron Bonner Highlights and Evaluation

Prospect: WR Cameron Bonner
Projected Position: Wide Receiver
Status: SI All-American Candidate
Vitals: 5-foot-11, 173 pounds
School: Houston (Texas) St. Thomas
Schools of Interest: Baylor, Houston, Arizona, Washington State and Illinois, among others.

Frame: Adequate height, but small. Narrow shoulders and chest. A bit high waisted. Tightly-wound, developing thighs and trunk, with carved-up calves. Room for more weight, but likely tops out at 190 pounds. 

Athleticism: Rare speed. Clocked 4.41 40-yard dash in 2019 at 163 pounds. Very good burst, but a notch below elite. Quick feet, with loose hips and ankles. Shows good balance through contact. Excellent hand-eye coordination. 

Instincts: Imminent home-run threat. Capable of making multiple defenders miss in space. Outstanding open-field vision; sees a step ahead. Attacks entire field with route tree. Excellent ball skills; can contort body to haul in throws well outside body. 

Polish: Promising route-runner. Attacks leverage while stacking, breaks with nuance in head, shoulders. Needs to vary releases off LOS. Blocking ability largely unknown. 

Bottom Line: Bonner’s blend of speed, ball skills and budding route-running ability make him a very intriguing prospect. Boasts gadget-player athletic traits, but has skill contribute as full-time wide receiver. Likely sees field early at next level as return man, eventually emerging as dynamic multi-year starter.

