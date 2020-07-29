MLB Hoosiers (July 28): Schwarber Flashes Leather As Cubs Beat Reds

Kyle Schwarber was 1-for-3 Tuesday night, with an RBI single and a walk in the Chicago Cubs' 8-5 victory over the Cincinnati Reds, but the highlight of his night was a brilliant catch out in left field.

Schwarber is often criticized for his defensive play for the Cubs, and many thought he would be in the designated hitter role more for this year, with Major League Baseball going to a universal DH in this shortened season. Somewhat surprisingly, Schwarber has started four of the first five games in the outfield, and he's done well.

He also seems to be doing better at the plate when he's out there. Here's our Schwarber OF/DH tracker:

Outfield (4 games): 4-for-12 (.333 average), double, home run, 3 RBIs.

DH (1 game): 0-for-5 (.000 average)

Schwarber is one of four former Indiana players playing in the big leagues. His Cubs teammate, backup catcher Josh Phegley, did not play Tuesday night.

The Cubs are 4-1 and have the best record in the National League along with the San Diego Padres. They had an odd stat Tuesday night against the Reds, scoring a run in seven straight innings, something they've done only twice in the past 30 years. They also have scored first in all five games, the longest such streak for them since 1945, when they led early in their first nine game.

Out west, former Hoosier Alex Dickerson was back in the starting lineup for the San Francisco Giants. He went 0-for-2, and was pinch-hit for later in the game. He's hitting .200 right now (2-for-10), getting two hits in their season-opener, but none since. Giants relief pitcher Caleb Baragar, who won his major-league debut last week, did not pitch.

