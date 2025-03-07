Eight Hoosiers Going Through Senior Day Ceremonies Saturday
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – Saturday marks the final game of Indiana's 2024-25 regular season, which means it will continue the tradition of honoring its seniors postgame.
This year, the program will recognize eight Hoosiers, including scholarship players Oumar Ballo, Trey Galloway, Luke Goode, Langdon Hatton and Anthony Leal, along with walk-ons Jaden Bobbett, Shaan Burke and Jackson Creel.
Indiana will also honor nine student managers: Sam Couper, Nate Hardy, Boomer Hornbeck, Jacob Lutz, Luke Macklin, Will Matchett, Caden Rautenkranz, Hunter Rice and Zane Shewmaker. Senior Day ceremonies also typically include a speech from Indiana coach Mike Woodson, who will step down after the season.
Tipoff between the Hoosiers and Buckeyes is scheduled for 3:45 p.m. ET at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall in Bloomington.
Keep in mind that Galloway and Leal went through Senior Day festivities last season and still decided to return for their fifth-year senior seasons in 2024-25, due to the NCAA granting players an extra year of eligibility due to COVID-19. Race Thompson also went through Senior Day in 2021-22 and returned for the 2022-23 season. Their situations provide important context.
Goode is in similar position this year compared to Galloway and Leal a year ago. Goode mentioned in September on the Players Perspective podcast by Hoosiers Connect that he may apply for a medical hardship waiver, which, if approved, would grant him a fifth year of eligibility in 2025-26.
"Hopefully I can get another year because I broke my foot my sophomore year and only played in 10 games," Goode said in September. "Knock on wood. Knock on wood. So hopefully I get a fifth year, but we'll see."
Going through Senior Day ceremonies does not prohibit Goode from applying for a medical redshirt, if he wants to play another season of college basketball. For example, former Indiana point guard Xavier Johnson played in 11 games during the 2022-23 before suffering a season-ending broken foot and was granted a medical waiver to return for a sixth season in 2023-24.
