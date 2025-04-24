Ex-Indiana Hoosiers Continue Their NBA Playoff Adventures
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – All four former Indiana University players in the NBA playoffs have now appeared for their respective teams.
OG Anunoby (New York Knicks), Thomas Bryant (Indiana Pacers), Trayce Jackson-Davis (Golden State Warriors) and Kel’El Ware (Miami Heat) are former Hoosiers in the NBA playoffs.
Ware and Jackson-Davis were in action on Wednesday.
Ware started for the Heat in their 121-112 loss to the Cleveland Cavaliers in Game 2 of their Eastern Conference first round series.
For the second straight game, Ware started at center, but didn’t play in the fourth quarter. Miami has preferred the rotation of Bam Adebayo, Davion Mitchell, Tyler Herro, Haywood Highsmith and Nikola Jovic at crunch time. Ware played 19 minutes. He scored seven points and had four rebounds.
Ware has averaged 4.5 points and 3.5 rebounds in Miami’s two playoff games to date. The Cavaliers lead the series 2-0.
Jackson-Davis saw his first action of the postseason on Wednesday in Golden State’s 109-94 loss to Houston in Game 2 of their Western Conference first round series.
Jackson-Davis played four minutes and had two points and two rebounds. It was the first action for Jackson-Davis since a regular season game on April 11. The series is tied 1-1.
On Tuesday, Bryant played eight minutes in Indiana’s 123-115 victory over Milwaukee in Game 2 of their Eastern Conference first round series. Bryant didn’t score, but had two rebounds and a block.
Bryant’s scoreless game came after he scored six points in Game 1. The Pacers lead the series 2-0.
Bryant – who spells starting center Myles Turner – has averaged 3 points and 1.5 rebounds and has averaged 10 minutes per game.
Anunoby played least recently, on Monday, but he has played by far the most of any of the former Hoosiers in the NBA playoffs.
Anunoby started at small forward and played 42 minutes in a losing effort for the Knicks as the fell to the Detroit Pistons 100-94 in Game 2 of their Eastern Conference first round series.
Anunoby had an off-day from 3-point range – making 0 of 4 – as he scored 10 points for the Knicks. Anunoby also had five rebounds, two assists, two steals and had two turnovers.
One of the better two-way players in the NBA, Anunoby is an integral part of the Knicks’ attack. In two playoff games, Anunoby has averaged 16.5 points, six rebounds and 3.5 steals. Anunoby had five steals in the Knicks’ 123-112 Game 1 victory. The series is tied 1-1.
Anunoby returns to action on Thursday as the series shifts to Detroit. Game 3 is at 7 p.m. and will be broadcast on TNT.
Bryant and the Pacers resume their series in Milwaukee at 8 p.m. on Friday. The game will be carried on ESPNU and NBA TV. Check your service provider for possible blackouts.
Ware and Jackson-Davis next play on Saturday. The Miami-Cleveland series resumes in Miami and Game 3 is 1 p.m. and will be broadcast on TNT. The Golden State-Houston series moves to San Francisco as Game 3 is at 8:30 p.m. and will be broadcast on ABC.
