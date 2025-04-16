Golden State Warriors Star Draymond Green Heaps Praise On Trayce Jackson-Davis
If you were looking for Trayce Jackson-Davis on the Golden State Warriors bench when the Warriors played the Memphis Grizzlies in the NBA Play-In Tournament, there's a good reason why you wouldn't have found him.
Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green pointed out the reason why during his postgame press conference after the Warriors defeated the Grizzlies 121-116 to move into the NBA playoff bracket. The No. 7-seed Warriors advanced to play the No. 2-seeded Houston Rockets starting Sunday.
Green explained that Jackson-Davis gave up his seat on the bench to rookie Quinten Post. In the NBA, partly due to premium courtside seating, there are often not enough seats for players to sit in. Some players sit on the floor due to this problem.
"I want to mention something that I saw today that no one will give a shit about. Trayce Jackson-Davis did something on the bench today. He didn't play in the game. There was no seats left on the bench," Green said.
"Quinten Post said, 'Trayce, can I get that seat?' Trayce just got up. And a part of me was baffled he got up for the rookie. Because the rookie, if there's no seat, you sit on the floor. He just got up and gave him the seat," Green continued.
"I walked over to him and I said, 'That's what one the most selfless things I've ever seen a teammate do.' Because 99% of the time, you're going to be like, 'Go sit on the floor, rook' or go find a seat somewhere else. He knew he wasn't part of the rotation, and yet, the rookie was. They're playing the same positon and he got up and he went and literally went and stood in the tunnel because there were no seats," Green said.
"I wanted to put that out there because that to me? That's why you win games. It's chemistry. It's selflessness. It's togetherness. I just thought that was a huge moment and nobody else saw it except us three," Green continued. "I wanted to share that because I thought that was really big moment for our bench that you can make him sit on the floor and nothing happens. Or you can get up and boost confidence in him and he goes out there and hits a three. I thought that was special."
Post played 22 minutes and was 3-for-4 from 3-point range for 12 points.
Jackson-Davis played 62 games and started 37 for Golden State, but his playing time diminished considerably after the Warriors acquired Jimmy Butler from Miami and when Post emerged in February. Since the last time Jackson-Davis started on Jan. 28, he’s only played 10 minutes or more in a game once, a 19-minute appearance against Phoenix on April 8.
Jackson-Davis, who played at Indiana from 2019-23, also briefly spent time with the Warriors’ G League affiliate.
Jackson-Davis has averaged 6.6 points and 5 rebounds for the Warriors.
Related stories on Indiana basketball
- WILKERSON IS A HOOSIER: In a frenzied battle with Kentucky for his services, Lamar Wilkerson is headed to Indiana. CLICK HERE.
- DARLING INTEREST: Indiana has reached out to Big Sky MVP Dylan Darling, a sharpshooting guard. CLICK HERE.
- CONERWAY TO VISIT: Sun Belt Player of the Year Tayton Conerway will reportedly visit Indiana. CLICK HERE.