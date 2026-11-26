Indiana basketball continues its homestand Friday evening when the Hoosiers welcome Bowling Green to Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall.



Indiana is coming off an 82-64 win over Jacksonville on Tuesday, a game in which the Hoosiers raced out to an early lead before struggling to maintain that same level of play for the remainder of the contest.

Friday presents another opportunity for Darian DeVries' team to iron out some of those inconsistencies with Big Ten play quickly approaching.



Here's everything you need to know about Friday's matchup.

How to watch Indiana vs. Bowling Green

Who: No. 23 Indiana vs. Bowling Green



When: 6 p.m. ET, Friday, Nov. 27



Where: Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall, Bloomington, Ind.

TV: Big Ten Network; Tyler Terens (play-by-play), Jess Settles (analyst)



Radio: IU Radio Network; Don Fischer (play-by-play), Errek Suhr (analyst)

Indiana vs. Bowling Green series history

Indiana and Bowling Green have met just three times, with the Hoosiers winning each matchup by an average margin of 24.7 points.



Friday marks the first meeting between the programs in nearly 28 years.



The Hoosiers defeated the Falcons 81-55 in Bloomington in Dec. of 1998 behind 21 points from A.J. Guyton.

Indiana vs. Bowling Green outlook

For as impressive as Indiana has been through seven games, Tuesday's win over Jacksonville served as a reminder that the Hoosiers haven't come close to reaching their ceiling.



Indiana was dominant in the opening eight minutes before its offensive execution and defensive intensity waned. Still, the Hoosiers' size and talent advantages were enough to comfortably secure another win.

Samet Yigitoglu was especially impressive, recording 13 points and a career-high 15 rebounds, 11 of which came on the offensive glass. The SMU transfer has averaged 13 points and 9.2 rebounds over his last five games.



Alongside him, Aiden Sherrell has scored in double figures in four straight games, averaging 14.5 points and 1.5 blocks during that stretch.

The continued development of Indiana's starting frontcourt has been one of the more encouraging aspects of its unbeaten start.



Bowling Green, meanwhile, brings a balanced offensive attack to Bloomington. Four Falcons average double figures, led by Tristan Beckford and Makhi Leach at 15.2 points per game apiece.

Indiana should have a considerable talent advantage again Friday, but the Falcons have enough scoring options to make things interesting if the Hoosiers experience another prolonged offensive lull.



Indiana has already shown it can elevate its level of play against quality opponents. Now, with Big Ten play on the horizon, the Hoosiers need to show they can consistently sustain that level regardless of the score and who's on the other end of the floor.