Indiana basketball has answered just about every question thrown its way through the first three weeks of the season.



The Hoosiers proved against Syracuse that they could respond to adversity. They showed against Arkansas that they could win a tight game against a talented opponent. Against Kentucky, Indiana demonstrated just how good it can be when things are clicking.



But Tuesday's 82-64 win over Jacksonville served as a reminder that, even seven games into an undefeated start, there's still a challenge Indiana has yet to consistently conquer: putting together a complete 40-minute performance.

A recurring issue for Indiana

Perhaps Darian DeVries' biggest concern entering Tuesday was how his team would respond emotionally after taking down Arkansas and Kentucky last week.



It took all of a few minutes for those concerns to be put to rest.

Indiana jumped out to a 25-2 lead, swarming Jacksonville defensively and playing with the sort of urgency that suggested there wouldn't be any lingering effects from last week's success.



Maintaining that intensity, however, proved to be a different challenge.

The Hoosiers scored just 29 points in the second half, struggled for extended stretches to attack Jacksonville's zone defense and didn't play with nearly the same defensive intensity that had allowed them to build such a commanding lead.



It's not the first time that's happened this season, either.

"This is the second or third time this has happened already in a short season where you have a pretty good, sharp first half," Darian DeVries said Tuesday night. "Then we come out of the locker room, and we didn't have the same edge that we had."



Indiana has experienced similar stretches against other teams this season. While the Hoosiers have been talented enough to withstand those lapses against low-major opponents, that luxury won't always exist.



"We've just got to be able to stay mentally focused for the full 40 minutes," Jaeden Mustaf said. "Just can't let up against teams when we get a lead, no matter who we're playing against."

Indiana's next step as Big Ten play approaches

There's something to be said about a team that can rise to the occasion against quality competition. Indiana has already shown it possesses that ability, something that shouldn't be discounted given how early it is in the season.



But there's also something to be said about a team that can consistently dictate the terms of a game, regardless of who's on the other end of the floor or what the scoreboard reads.

That's the next step for Indiana.



The Hoosiers' size, offensive firepower and depth will allow them to get away with stretches of uninspiring basketball against teams like Jacksonville. Once conference play rolls around, though, a double-digit lead can disappear in a matter of minutes.

With just one game remaining before Indiana opens Big Ten play, DeVries knows where his team's focus needs to be.



"It's our defensive consistency," DeVries said. "That's still the one thing right now that we are not where I want us to be at. Just that activity, that urgency from start to finish for 40 minutes."

The encouraging part for the Hoosiers is that they've already shown what that level of intensity looks like. The Hoosiers don't need to discover another gear so much as they need to learn how to stay in the one they've already demonstrated they're capable of reaching.



Indiana has earned its national ranking and given its fans plenty of reasons to be excited about what's ahead. But its ability to sustain that level of basketball could ultimately determine just how high this team's ceiling is.