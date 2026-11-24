Indiana Basketball vs. Jacksonville Live Game Thread: Updates, Highlights, Analysis
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Indiana basketball returns home after back-to-back games away from Assembly Hall for a Tuesday night nonconference clash with Jacksonville.
Darian DeVries and his Hoosiers enter the contest 6-0 on the young season on the back of consecutive wins over Arkanas and Kentucky.
Follow along below for live updates, scores and highlights throughout Tuesday's contest.
Get ready for Indiana vs. Jacksonville
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Indiana vs. Jacksonville live updates
Starting lineups
Indiana: To be announced
Jacksonville: To be announced
First half
Updates to come
Halftime thoughts
Updates to come
Second half
Updates to come
Box score
To be added at the end of the game