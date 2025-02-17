Indiana Basketball Coach Search Tracker: Our 'On SI' Stories Shared in Real Time
(Updated Monday, Feb. 17, 10:56 a.m.)
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – Indiana athletic director Scott Dolson announced Feb. 7 that basketball coach Mike Woodson will step down at the end of the 2024-25 season. The Hoosiers were 14-9 overall, 5-7 in Big Ten play and outside the NCAA Tournament picture for a second straight season at the time of the announcement.
Indiana Hoosiers On SI has been covering the coaching search at length, and below readers can find a timeline with all the latest news and opinion stories.
Feb. 16 stories
MICK CRONIN MAKES CASE FOR IU JOB: From the way he coached to what he said after the game, UCLA coach Mick Cronin’s pseudo-audition for the Indiana job went well. To read Jack Ankony’s column, CLICK HERE.
UNLIKELY NAMES: With a long runway for Indiana to consider its next coach, a lot of names will be mentioned, but there’s some obvious ones to rule out. CLICK HERE.
Feb. 15 stories
NATE OATS CANDIDATE PROFILE: Alabama plays a modern style of basketball, but Oats has a steep price tag that might rule him out for Indiana. To read more about Oats, CLICK HERE.
CIGNETTI DENIES INVOLVEMENT: Indiana football coach Curt Cignetti was mentioned as an influencer in a report on Indiana's men's basketball search and Vanderbilt coach Mark Byington, the former James Madison coach. Cignetti quickly shot that notion down. CLICK HERE.
CRONIN COMMENTS ON IU JOB: UCLA coach Mick Cronin is a popular name in the conversation about Indiana basketball's next head coach. To read what he said about that after defeating the Hoosiers 72-68 Friday at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall, CLICK HERE.
Feb. 14 stories
BRAD STEVENS OUT: Brad Stevens, the Boston Celtics president of basketball operations, is not a candidate to be the next Indiana men's basketball coach, according to Friday's report from Jeff Goodman. To read Stevens' comments, CLICK HERE.
BRUCE PEARL CANDIDATE PROFILE: The Auburn coach has the No. 1 team in the nation and once coached in the state of Indiana. Pearl's winning ways make him attractive. CLICK HERE.
Feb. 13 stories
MICK CRONIN CANDIDATE PROFILE: UCLA coach Mick Cronin has an impressive resume and would cultivate toughness within the Indiana basketball program. Is a hefty buyout at a historic program enough to keep him in Los Angeles? CLICK HERE.
Feb. 11 stories
BRAD STEVENS CANDIDATE PROFILE: Many fans want Brad Stevens to become Indiana’s next basketball coach, but he wasn’t interested before. What would make him interested now? CLICK HERE.
MICHIGAN WORRIED ABOUT INDIANA?: Michigan is reportedly working on a new contract to keep basketball coach Dusty May in Ann Arbor to counter interest from Indiana, his alma mater. CLICK HERE.
Feb. 9 stories
GO BOLD WITH MATT PAINTER: Todd Golden's column says the best person for the Indiana job is a Purdue icon, but imagine what a home run it would be? CLICK HERE.
Feb. 8 stories
DUSTY MAY COMMENTS ON IU JOB: After Indiana announced Friday that Mike Woodson will not return as Indiana's coach next season, Michigan coach Dusty May answered questions Saturday about his interest in the job. CLICK HERE.
ASSEMBLY HALL REACTS: Indiana basketball announced Friday coach Mike Woodson will step down after the season. Some Indiana fans want him to be replaced by Michigan coach Dusty May. Below are videos of the crowd's reaction to both coaches being introduced. CLICK HERE
Feb. 7 stories
TOP INDIANA CANDIDATES: For a list of potential candidates to become the next head coach of the Indiana men’s basketball program, CLICK HERE.
IT'S OFFICIAL: Indiana athletic director Scott Dolson made the news official via press release Friday afternoon that coach Mike Woodson will step down at the end of the season. To read Dolson's full statement, CLICK HERE.
HOOSIER ROUNDTABLE PODCAST: Indiana Hoosiers On SI writers Jack Ankony and Todd Golden discuss the latest news surrounding Indiana basketball coach Mike Woodson on a new episode of the Hoosier Roundtable podcast, hosted by Brandon Brown. To watch the episode, CLICK HERE.
DUSTY MAY CONTRACT: With his Indiana ties, Michigan coach Dusty May will be a name that will be brought up as a future Hoosiers coach. Here is how his contract is structured. CLICK HERE
Feb. 6 stories
MIKE WOODSON BREAKING NEWS: Beleaguered Indiana basketball coach Mike Woodson won't be back next season, sources say, and the university is expected to announce the decision before Saturday's home game against Michigan. It is unclear if Woodson will coach the remainder of the season. CLICK HERE