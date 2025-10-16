3 Things to Watch For in Indiana Basketball's Exhibition Against Marian
On Friday, Indiana is set for its first contest of the 2025-2026 season. The Hoosiers will take on Marian – which is led by Pat Knight, the son of Bob Knight – in an exhibition match that marks the beginning of the Darian DeVries era in Bloomington.
Here are three things we may learn about Indiana on Friday night:
What Indiana vs. Marian may reveal about the Hoosiers
Which guard can provide off the bench?
Lamar Wilkerson, Tayton Conerway, and Conor Enright are each expected to start for Indiana. The trio offer the Hoosiers a unique combination of ballhandling and playmaking, along with shooting – specifically from the knockdown Wilkerson – and rim-attacking capabilities.
That said, the guard depth beyond the starters remains a question mark. Nick Dorn and Jason Drake – each of whom were unable to suit up in Puerto Rico – are still in the midst of battling injuries, so we’ve yet to see either in action just yet.
North Florida transfer Jasai Miles will almost certainly be the first guard off the bench on Friday, and we’ll get a better look at exactly how he’ll fit with the Hoosiers, and whether he can offer the backcourt depth they need.
Can the Hoosiers play defense?
Shooting, shooting, and more shooting. That’s the makeup of this Indiana roster. In general, offense shouldn’t be a problem. The floor-stretching ability of this team may reach levels Bloomington hasn’t seen in years – if not ever – and there’s enough downhill ability throughout the roster to supplement that shooting.
But, the other end of the floor is a huge area of concern. Conerway is a lockdown defender, but the undersized Enright may struggle on that end, and the interior defense will undoubtedly be a problem. Sam Alexis is a shot-blocking machine, but he’ll likely come off the bench.
A frontcourt of Tucker DeVries and Reed Bailey will be dangerous on offense, but a liability on defense. The pair combine for 0.9 blocks per game on their careers, and may struggle to defend the rim in a massive way.
Their ability to protect the basket against a lower-level squad in Marian will be telling in just how much of a problem rim-protection may be when the official season gets underway.
How does Tucker DeVries look?
The expected focal point of the Hoosiers’ offense, DeVries will carry a heavy burden for this Indiana team. Following his first healthy offseason in three years, DeVries appears to be in tremendous shape, and set for his best collegiate season.
Given how productive he’s been even without a perfect offseason, it’ll be intriguing to see if he looks quicker, bouncier, and plays with more energy – and how all of that may enhance his already-potent abilities.