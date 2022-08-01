Hoosier Favorite No. 32? Picking Favorite Indiana Basketball Players, One Number At a Time

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — Welcome back to our summer series where Hoosier basketball fans can vote on their favorite Indiana players to ever wear each number. Today, we resume with all the best to wear No. 32.

Hoosier favorite?

Every day we're going to give you four choices along with a short player bio to pick your favorite Hoosier who wore a certain number.

Here are your four No. 32 jersey choices in alphabetical order so that we're not showing bias. Be sure to take the poll below via Twitter.

(Editor's Note: We'll take results for 48 hours on the poll and then share results on this story the next day, so keep coming back to see the results.)

Eric Anderson (1988-92)

Forward/center Eric Anderson out of Chicago, Ill. ranks as Indiana's 11th all-time leading scorer with 1,715 total points across 118 starts out of 131 games played.

Nicknamed "Big E", Anderson recorded 826 rebounds, 121 assists and 76 steals for the Hoosiers.

Under former head coach Bob Knight, Anderson and the Hoosiers made it to the NCAA Tournament all four of the center's seasons including Indiana's best performance in that span, the 1992 Final Four appearance versus Duke.

No. 1-seeded Duke was victorious over Indiana 81-78. Despite the loss, Anderson was named the Most Outstanding Player of the Tournament's west regional.

Anderson went on to play for the New York Knicks as an undrafted free agent before his playing career in Europe and later Fort Wayne Fury ahead of his retirement in 1998.

He passed away in December of 2018 at 48 years old.

Eric Anderson IU Athletics

Steve Downing (1970-73)

Center Steve Downing ranks 37th on Indiana's all-time leading scorers list with 1,220 points. The Indianapolis native totaled a whopping 889 rebounds and 60 assists for Indiana.

In the 1970-71 season, Downing recorded Indiana's first triple-double with 28 points, 17 rebounds and 10 blocks in an 88-79 win over the Michigan Wolverines.

For his final season, Downing and the Hoosiers advanced to Coach Bob Knight's first Final Four in 1973 but were knocked out of the tournament by UCLA. Indiana played for third place, defeating Providence 97-79.

That season, Downing was awarded the Chicago Tribune Silver Basketball Award as the best player in the Big Ten.

Downing went on to play two seasons with the Boston Celtics where he won a 1974 NBA championship. He is currently the athletic director at Marian University in Indianapolis.

Steve Downing Malcolm Emmons-USA TODAY Sports

Kyle Hornsby (1998-03)

Anacoco, La. native Kyle Hornsby played on four of Indiana's NCAA Tournament teams including a pair of First Round trips, a title game appearance and a Second Round run.

The guard/forward helped his Hoosiers to a one-point Sweet 16 victory over No. 1-seed Duke in 2002 to eventually advance to the title game versus Maryland, who won 64-52.

Hornsby recorded 792 points for the Hoosiers as well as 297 rebounds and 173 assists during his career.

He now lives in Bloomington where he serves as a doctor specializing in heart and vascular care for Southern Indiana Physicians Cardiology.

Kyle Hornsby The Herald-Times-USA TODAY NETWORK

Landon Turner (1978-82)

Indianapolis native Landon Turner received around 300 college offer letters, but was stuck between Purdue and Indiana.

Turner's father was a Bobby Knight fan, so that's where Turner's legendary collegiate career began.

Knight once said he thought Turner could be the best player he coached but was annoyed by his casual attitude benching him for a part of his junior season.

In the 1981 NCAA Tournament, Turner formed a dynamite trio with teammates Isiah Thomas and Ray Tolbert. The Hoosiers went on to shut down No. 2-seed North Carolina 63-50 for the title. Turner was named to the All-Tournament team.

Ahead of the 1981-82 season, Turner was in a bad car accident that permanently paralyzed his legs. Knight developed a close relationship with Turner during his recovery and even named him the team captain for the 1981-82 season.

The Boston Celtics honored Turner by drafting him as the 225th overall pick at Knight's request in 1982.

Turner was inducted into the Indiana Basketball Hall of Fame in 2007 and the Indiana University Athletics Hall of Fame in 2012.

Landon Turner Malcolm Emmons-USA TODAY Sports

Honorable mentions:

Derek Elston (2009-13)

Forward Derek Elston from Tipton, Ind. was a part of of Indiana's 2012 and 2013 Sweet 16 runs as well as a Big Ten regular season championship in 2013.

Elston tallied 490 points and 338 rebounds for the Hoosiers. He played professionally overseas for two seasons but is now back home again as the Indiana Basketball Director of Player Development.

Derek Elston Frank Victores-USA TODAY Sports

Steve Eyl (1984-88)

Hamilton, Ohio native Steve Eyl was a member of the 1987 NCAA Championship team when Indiana defeated No. 2 Syracuse by one point for Coach Bobby Knight's third national title and Indiana's fifth overall.

Although he wasn't a consistent starter throughout his career, Eyl shot 56.9 percent from the field and 56.2 percent from the free throw line totaling 399 points for Indiana.

Steve Eyl James Wallace-USA TODAY NETWORK

Trey Galloway (2020-current)

Current Indiana guard Trey Galloway came to the Hoosiers from Culver, Ind. playing in 25 games with seven starts in his freshman season.

Last season, the guard was sidelined for 15 games with a myriad of injuries including a broken wrist that required surgery in Nov. 2021. Following the season, Galloway had groin surgery in June 2022. His full recovery date is still to be determined.

So far, Galloway is shooting 44.2 percent from the field and 69.2 percent from the free-throw line for 199 points in his Hoosiers career.

Rick Osentoski-USA TODAY Sports

All-time No. 32's at Indiana

Here are all of the players who have worn No. 32 at Indiana:

Trey Galloway — (2020-current)

— (2020-current) Derek Elston — (2009-13)

— (2009-13) Broderick Lewis — (2008-09)

— (2008-09) Eli Holman — (2007-08)

— (2007-08) Joey Shaw — (2005-07)

— (2005-07) Kyle Hornsby — (1998-03)

— (1998-03) Robbie Eggers — (1993-98)

— (1993-98) Eric Anderson — (1988-92)

— (1988-92) Steve Eyl — (1984-88)

— (1984-88) Landon Turner — (1978-82)

— (1978-82) Mark Haymore — (1974-76)

— (1974-76) Steve Downing — (1970-73)

— (1970-73) Mike Noland — (1967-69)

— (1967-69) Jim Houlihan — (1966-67)

— (1966-67) Frank Everett — (1965-66)

— (1965-66) Jack Johnson — (1964-67)

— (1964-67) Ron Peyser — (1962-65)

— (1962-65) Ernie Wilhoit — (1959-62)

— (1959-62) Gene Flowers — (1956-59)

— (1956-59) Dick Custer — (1955-56)

— (1955-56) Dick Kirkpatrick — (1954-55)

— (1954-55) Warren Fisher — (1953-56)

— (1953-56) James Copeland — (1944-46)

— (1944-46) Bob Ravensburg — (1943-44)

— (1943-44) Maurice Stohler — (1942-43)

— (1942-43) Herm Schaefer — (1939-41)

Vote for your favorite No. 32 on Twitter

You'll be able to vote on Twitter for your favorite player with each number. Here's the link to today's poll for No. 32.

'Hoosier' Favorite Results

Check this story every day to see which players won the vote for each respective number.

'Hoosier' Favorite Results Story CLICK HERE

Related stories on Indiana Basketball: