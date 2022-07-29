'Hoosier' Favorite Poll Results: Here Are Your Choices So Far

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — Our Hoosiers By the Number Series is halfway over, and we wanted to share the results with you based on your votes.

If you need a refresher on who the chosen players were up against at that respective number, scroll to the bottom of this article and click on each story to read a blurb about the players.

'Hoosier' Favorite Results

No. 0 — Will Sheehey (71.2% of votes)

No. 1 — Jordan Hulls (63.4%)

No. 2 — Christian Watford (58%)

No. 3 — Tom Coverdale (46.7%)

No. 4 — Victor Oladipo (77.2%)

No. 5 — Troy Williams (65.2%)

No. 10 — Rob Phinisee (56.6%)

No. 11 — Isiah Thomas (60.5%)

No. 12 — Steve Alford (80.4%)

No. 20 — Greg Graham (52.4%)

No. 21 — Quinn Buckner (74.6%)

No. 22 — Damon Bailey (79.2%)

No. 23 — Keith Smart (40.9%)

No. 24 — Randy Wittman (48.1%)

No. 25 — A.J. Guyton (61.7%)

No. 30 — Voting in progres...

