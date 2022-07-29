Skip to main content
'Hoosier' Favorite Poll Results: Here Are Your Choices So Far

We have all the results of your favorite Hoosier basketball players you voted for at each respective number so far and will continue to update this story after each poll ends.

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — Our Hoosiers By the Number Series is halfway over, and we wanted to share the results with you based on your votes. 

Revisit this story every day to check and see who won the popular vote for each number. You can tell some numbers were closer than others. 

If you need a refresher on who the chosen players were up against at that respective number, scroll to the bottom of this article and click on each story to read a blurb about the players.

Continue to cast your vote in Facebook comments, and share your thoughts!

'Hoosier' Favorite Results

No. 0 — Will Sheehey (71.2% of votes)

No. 1 — Jordan Hulls (63.4%)

No. 2 — Christian Watford (58%)

No. 3 — Tom Coverdale (46.7%)

No. 4 — Victor Oladipo (77.2%)

No. 5 — Troy Williams (65.2%)

No. 10 — Rob Phinisee (56.6%)

No. 11 — Isiah Thomas (60.5%)

No. 12 — Steve Alford (80.4%)

No. 20 — Greg Graham (52.4%)

No. 21 — Quinn Buckner (74.6%)

No. 22 — Damon Bailey (79.2%)

No. 23 — Keith Smart (40.9%)

No. 24 — Randy Wittman (48.1%)

No. 25 — A.J. Guyton (61.7%)

No. 30 — Voting in progres...

See the embedded tweet below to cast your vote for the best player to wear No. 30.

