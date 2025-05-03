Indiana Portal Additions: At His Best, Nick Dorn Can Take Over With His Scoring
Editor's note: Hoosiers On SI looks at the Indiana players Darian DeVries has brought to the team from the transfer portal and their best performances.
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – It’s often best in life to keep things simple. That applies to new Indiana guard Nick Dorn.
The 6-7 Dorn can score. It’s not all he does, but it’s what he does best.
Dorn averaged 15.2 points for Elon in the 2024-25 season. He’s a 35.6% 3-point shooter, and 8.4 of the 11.6 shots per game he took for the Phoenix were 3-point shots.
Dorn could grab a rebound from time-to-time, but scoring is what he did best. It’s his calling card. It’s very likely why Indiana coach Darian DeVries brought Dorn into the fold.
So there’s absolutely no reason to mess with that. Get Dorn the ball, and let him do what he does best.
Here’s a look at some examples of Dorn when he’s been at his best in his career.
Big Moment
Shooters keep teams in games, and to do that they have to keep shooting. As an example, look at Dorn’s game against Monmouth in January.
Dorn made a 3-pointer to start the game for Elon against Monmouth – and proceeded to miss his next five shots. It was a slump that lasted well into the second half.
Shooters keep shooting, and it paid off for Dorn and for Elon. With 5:32 left and Monmouth up 62-58, Dorn drilled a 3-pointer to keep the Phoenix within a possession.
Dorn missed a 3-point attempt that could have tied the game with 4:43 left, but Elon hung in there and took a one-point lead with 3:46 left. Dorn then hit a 3-pointer with 3:14 left to put Elon up four. When Monmouth rallied to tie, he hit a pair of free throws with 2:06 left. The Phoenix never trailed again as they surged to an 83-71 victory.
Scoring
Dorn has had seven games where he scored 20 points or more at Elon. His career-high of 29 points came against Marshall in December. Dorn’s 29 points helped Elon earn a 73-59 victory.
Dorn is a 38.2% shooter. He’s had 15 career games where he was 50% or better on five shots or more. His peak is an 8-for-10 performance at Notre Dame in November. Dorn’s shooting performance helped the Phoenix knock off the Fighting Irish 84-77 in South Bend.
Dorn is a solid 3-point shooter at 35.6%. All 15 of the games in which Dorn shot 50% or better from the field on more than five shots came from 3-point shots taken.
Dorn’s career-best also came in the win against Notre Dame as he was 5 of 6. Dorn’s career high in threes made is six. He did it in his career scoring game against Marshall and against Navy in November.
Dorn is a 79% free throw shooter. He’s had 17 games where he didn’t miss from the line. The most he’s made without a miss was five in a January win against Campbell.
Other Statistics Of Note
Dorn’s primary role at Elon was to shoot and score, so his other statistics aren’t going to wow anyone.
He reached his career high of three assists just once. He’s only had two or more steals in four career games, with his career-high being three. He’s blocked four shots in his entire career.
Dorn’s best-ever game score by sports-reference.com was a 25-point, four-rebound effort in a 104-70 win over non-Division I Bridgewater in 2023. He earned a 21.8 score for that contest.
Advanced Statistics
The advanced statistics don’t reveal much beyond amplifying that Dorn is valuable as a shooter. He rates highly in an advanced offensive metrics as a result.
One advanced stat that does stick out is his turnover rate. He had a turnover rate at 7.8% - a solid percentage. Barttorvik.com lists his turnover rate 11, one of the best in the country.
Dorn is a pretty reliable scorer no matter where he is on the floor. He was 46.5% on shots at the rim, 37.9% on deeper twos and 35.6% from 3-point range.
