Indiana Gets Commitment From North Florida Forward Josh Harris
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – It took some time, but Indiana has now assembled a frontcourt to go along with its many backcourt players.
Josh Harris, a 6-foot-9, 230-pound forward, committed to Indiana on Tuesday. Harris confirmed the commitment on his Instagram account.
Harris visited Indiana on Monday and canceled his other commitments he had – a Miami visit was scheduled for later this week – to become a Hoosier.
A native of Pembroke Pines, Fla., Harris joins Reed Bailey and Sam Alexis in the Indiana frontcourt for the 2025-26 season. An intriguing part of his commitment is that he has three years of eligibility left.
Harris started all 30 games he played for North Florida in the 2024-25 season. He made an immediate impact as he averaged 13.4 points and 7.1 rebounds for the Ospreys, who finished 8-10 in the Atlantic Sun Conference.
On a high-flying North Florida team that ranked 10th in adjusted tempo by Kenpom, Harris was second in scoring. The scoring leader for the Ospreys was Jasai Miles, who has also committed to the Hoosiers.
Harris converted 55.7% of his shots. He did not shoot threes frequently, but he attempted enough shots – 1.1 per game – to be a factor. He made 33.3% of his 3-point attempts. He was on the Atlantic Sun All-Freshman team.
"One of the first qualities that stood out about Josh Harris was his simplified approach to the game, unique for someone with such a high level of skill and size,” North Florida coach Matthew Driscoll said in a comment on Harris’ bio on the UNF web site.
“Josh always makes his teams better by keeping the ball hot, sharing it and scoring it from three or at the rim,” Driscoll continued. “What's also unique is that he rarely looks hurried. Josh has the same approach to things off the floor, while having a passion to serve and be a daily difference in someone's life.”
Harris does not rate well in advanced defensive metrics, but that’s likely a reflection of North Florida’s high-tempo style of play. While North Florida ranked 10th in scoring, the Ospreys were dead last in Division I in scoring defense at 84.8 points given up per game.
When Harris was in high school at Pembroke Pines Charter in the Fort Lauderdale area, he was first team all-county and first team all-area in highly-populated Broward County. He was rated the No. 37 prospect in the state of Florida by Prep Hoops.
Harris joins an Indiana frontcourt that also includes 6-foot-11 Bailey and 6-8 Alexis. While Bailey is a stretch forward, Harris and Alexis might be called upon to do more of the traditional post player roles. Harris did rate highly in advanced rebounding stats in 2025. He had an offensive rebound percentage of 13% and a defensive rating at 19.1%. An offensive rebounding rating in double-digits is considered to be good.
Harris is the 10th player Indiana coach Darian DeVries has added via the transfer portal.
How many spots DeVries has left on the roster is in flux due to the still-delayed House settlement as well as the status of Luke Goode.
If the House settlement is approved, NCAA Division I schools get 15 men’s basketball roster spots. The Harris addition would leave four remaining spots when incoming freshman Trent Sisley is added to the transfer portal players. It would be three remaining spots if Goode is granted another year of eligibility.
If the House settlement is not approved – Federal Judge Claudia Wilken gave parties 14 days to phase in roster limits to allow current athletes to maintain their spots last Wednesday – then the presumption would be that the old system of 13 scholarships would go back into effect.
In that case, Indiana would have two scholarship spots left. If Goode is granted his waiver, it would leave one scholarship left to use.
