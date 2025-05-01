Indiana Portal Additions: Conor Enright Has Been A Flexible Threat At His Best
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – When you look at the three seasons of Conor Enright’s college basketball career, you discover he’s not a player who has thrived in just one role.
While he’s always had point guard responsibilities, Enright hasn’t always been asked to go about his business in the same way.
While he was at Drake under DeVries, he was closer to being a combo guard. He had both scoring responsibility and distribution duties. His per-40-minute stats reflected his scoring. His 10.5 per-40 scoring average in 2024 is a career high.
In his lone season at DePaul in 2025, Enright was a true point guard, averaging 8.3 assists per game, nearly double his previous career high.
What will this mean for Indiana? It depends on who DeVries puts around Enright, but he’s demonstrated flexibility in his skill set. That’s a valuable attribute for any coach to lean on.
Here’s a look at some examples of Enright when he’s been at his best.
Big Moment
While Indiana hopes Enright leads them to NCAA Tournament glory, another school in the Hoosier State has not-so-fond memories of Enright killing their tournament chances.
In the 2024 MVC Tournament championship, Drake was seemingly on fumes against Indiana State. The Bulldogs had led by 18 with 10:08 left, but the top-seeded Sycamores turned on the jets. Indiana State wiped out Drake’s lead, and Indiana State led 76-74 with 3:36 left.
After Drake tied the game, Enright made the decisive plays to get the Bulldogs back into the game. First, he tried to go under a screen on a dribble handoff and screen by Xavier Bledson. Enright’s refusal to give ground resulted in an offensive foul called on Bledson for an illegal screen.
Enright then made a 3-pointer on the left wing to put Drake in front 79-76 with two minutes left. The Bulldogs would not trail again and defeated Indiana State 84-80 to win the MVC Tournament and advance to the 2024 NCAA Tournament.
You can watch the sequence on this clip:
Scoring
Enright has reached 18 points twice in his career – once at Drake and once at DePaul.
Enright had 18 points in a 68-56 victory for Drake over Grambling on Dec. 14, 2023. It was one of Enright’s most efficient shooting efforts as he was 6 of 8 from the field against the Tigers.
In terms of degree of difficulty of opponent, Enright’s 18-point effort against Connecticut on Jan. 1, 2025, certainly qualifies. Enright was 6 of 10 from the field against the Huskies, but the Blue Demons lost their Big East contest 81-68 in Chicago.
Enright has shot 50% or better from the field 18 times in games where he attempted five or more shots. His best shooting performance was a 5-for-6 game against Northern Illinois for DePaul in November 2024.
Enright’s best 3-point shooting performance was 4-for-4 at Northern Iowa for Drake in February 2023.
Enright was perfect from the line 14 times. His high for free throws in a game is five, done twice.
Other Statistics Of Note
As a point guard, Enright has had several games with high assist totals. His career high is 11, which he hit for DePaul twice – against Eastern Illinois and Marquette. In his career, Enright has 26 games where he had at least five assists.
Enright isn’t big on steals, but he’s had four in a game twice, both times for Drake.
The 6-foot Enright did manage one 10-rebound game. He hit double-digit boards for Drake at Bradley in 2024.
Sports-reference.com has a feature in its game logs called game score. The best game score Enright received was 21.9 in that 18-point game he had against Connecticut. He also had nine assists, four rebounds and two steals in that game.
Advanced Superlatives
Throughout Enright’s career, he’s been elite at assisting teammates. According to barttorvik.com, Enright’s assist rate of 37.7% at DePaul was one of the best rates in college basketball. Enright had more of a scoring role in his first two seasons at Drake, but he still had an assist rate of at least 15.4 from the start of his career.
Enright did well in win shares while he was at Drake as win shares rewards scoring. He peaked at 2.8 win shares for the Bulldogs in 2024.
Beyond the stats? DeVries trusts Enright. It will be interesting to see what kind of role that trust creates.
