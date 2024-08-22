Indiana Seeks Sponsorships For Assembly Hall, Memorial Stadium Playing Surfaces
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – Brand logos could be coming to the playing surfaces of Indiana basketball and football games soon.
A news release on Thursday stated that IU Sports Properties and IU Athletics are teaming up to make a first-of-its kind branding opportunity available on the playing surfaces of both Memorial Stadium and Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall.
The release detailed that "In Memorial Stadium, potential brand partners can now consider the chance to become the field level sponsor with their logo displayed on each side of the field at the 25-yard line. Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall, meanwhile, can now feature a single marketing partner’s logo on each side of the court."
"These new opportunities are available immediately and will be the most visible brands associated with IU Athletics. There will be only one partnership entered into for each of IU’s two most high-profile athletic facilities, and once sold, these two opportunities will not be available again for multiple years based on the nature of the potential multi-year agreements."
Indiana Athletics facilities have never featured brand logos on any of its playing surfaces.
But due to the NCAA’s recent decision to allow corporate advertisements on courts and fields, that appears to be changing at Indiana and colleges around the country. And because players can profit off their name, image and likeness now, there is a growing need for athletic departments to secure funding for student-athletes.
This is an opportunity for brands to reach millions of people each year.
Indiana men's basketball has averaged more than 10 million television viewers for its home games in each of the past two seasons. That number is more than seven million for Indiana football and more than one million for Indiana women's basketball. Last season, the school's men's and women's basketball teams combined to host 472,132 fans at Assembly Hall, the highest combined attendance total in the nation.
So, which brands do you want to see on the turf and hardwood at Indiana football and basketball games?
