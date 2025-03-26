Hoosiers Now

Mackenzie Mgbako Says There's 'No Chance' He Returns to Indiana in 2025-26

Indiana sophomore forward Mackenzie Mgbako announced Monday that he was entering the transfer portal and looking at his NBA options, but on Wednesday he closed the door on returning to Indiana. He said there is ''no chance'' he comes back.

Tom Brew

Indiana coach Mike Woodson (right) talks with sophomore forward Mackenzie Mgbako (21) during a game at Assembly Hall.
Indiana coach Mike Woodson (right) talks with sophomore forward Mackenzie Mgbako (21) during a game at Assembly Hall. / Rich Janzaruk/Herald-Times / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — Sophomore forward Mackenzie Mgbako told ''Indiana Hoosiers on SI'' Wednesday that there's ''no chance'' he comes back to Bloomington next season.

Mgbako, who averaged12.2 points a game during the 2024-25 season, announced on Monday that he was pursuing his NBA options while also entering the NCAA's transfer portal. In his announcement on social media, he said that he was ''also keeping an eye on developments within the Indiana program.''

But when contacted Wednesday, he ruled out any return completely. His career at Indiana is over, he said.

"Given recent changes in the coaching staff, I have decided in consultation with my family that testing the waters of the NBA is the best course of action,'' Mgbako said in his statement on Monday. "In choosing this path, I am able to retain my eligibility in the transfer portal while also keeping an eye on developments within the Indiana program.''

Five Indiana players — Mgbako, Malik Reneau, Myles Rice, Gabe Cubbs and Jakai Newton — have entered the portal this week after Darian DeVries was hired to replace Mike Woodson, who was let go after four years at Indiana. The Hoosiers finished 19-13 this season and missed the NCAA playoffs for the second straight year.

Reports on social media say that Oklahoma and Kentucky have reached out to Mgbako already.

Tom Brew
