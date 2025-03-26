Report: Myles Rice Plans To Enter Transfer Portal
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – The exodus from the Indiana men’s basketball roster in the wake of the coaching change from Mike Woodson to Darian DeVries continued on Wednesday.
According to Field Of 68, Indiana guard Myles Rice plans to enter the transfer portal.
Rice joins Gabe Cupps, Malik Reneau, Mackenzie Mgbako and Jakai Newton as Indiana men’s basketball players who have gone into the portal as of Wednesday.
Rice played all 32 games for the Hoosiers in the 2024-25 season. He averaged 10.1 points, 2.8 assists and made 41.2% of his shots, including 32.5% from 3-point range.
Rice came to Indiana after playing one season at Washington State. He scored at a higher clip for the Cougars in 2024 as he averaged 14.8 points and shot the ball better for Washington State at 43.9%.
Rice had impressed the former Pac-12 coaches coming into the Big Ten when Rice played at Washington State.
“I was thoroughly impressed with Myles Rice. To do what he did and make his team win after sitting out two years was unbelievably impressive. He has great change-of-pace and speed for a guard. Really, really fast,” UCLA coach Mick Cronin said at Big Ten media days in October 2024.
Rice became Indiana’s starting point guard, and he asserted himself as a team leader before the season began. A cancer survivor who was featured in the Big Ten Network show “The Journey,” Rice was an inspirational figure teammates and fans could rally around.
However, like so many of his teammates, Rice proved to be inconsistent.
He had 23- and 20-point performances in his first four games which whetted the appetite of Indiana fans, but then he followed with a combined 11 points in the next three games.
This on-again, off-again pattern never subsided for Rice. He had 18 games where he reached double-figure scoring, but he had 12 games where he failed to score more than five points.
Rice was a slasher who could make a difficult shot but just as easily miss a makeable shot.
Turnovers could also be problematic for Rice. His assist-to-turnover ratio was 2.8 to 2.2 – he was ranked 79th in the Big Ten in that department, and Rice was behind four Indiana teammates in the category.
Because Indiana was on spring break last week, new coach Darian DeVries had not met with several players to determine their plans and his plans for them. With spring break concluded, that process accelerated this week.
The only scholarship players with eligibility who have not put themselves in the portal are Kanaan Carlyle and Bryson Tucker. Luke Goode could also return, but only if an injury waiver from his sophomore season at lllinois is approved.
Related stories on Indiana basketball
- TOP 3 MALIK RENEAU MOMENTS: The top three moments of Malik Reneau's career. CLICK HERE.
- TOP 3 MOMENTS FOR MACKENZIE MGBAKO: The top three moments in Mackenzie Mgbako's Indiana career. CLICK HERE.
- WHAT WENT WRONG AND HOW CAN DEVRIES FIX IT? Shooting was inconsistent for Indiana in 2024-25. What can Darian DeVries do to fix it? CLICK HERE.
- MGBAKO INTO PORTAL: Mackenzie Mgbako placed himself into the transfer portal on Monday. CLICK HERE.
- KANAAN CARLYLE REPORT CARD: What Hoosiers On SI thought of Kanaan Carlyle's season with Indiana. CLICK HERE.
- MYLES RICE REPORT CARD: Mike Woodson brought in Washington State transfer Myles Rice to improve Indiana’s guard play, and it produced mixed results. CLICK HERE
- MALIK RENEAU REPORT CARD: Junior forward Malik Reneau missed time due to injury but led the Hoosiers with 13.3 points per game. CLICK HERE
- ANTHONY LEAL REPORT CARD: Bloomington native Anthony Leal developed into a key defender for the Hoosiers. CLICK HERE
- TREY GALLOWAY REPORT CARD: Indiana guard Trey Galloway averaged 8.8 points and became a key facilitator in his fifth-year senior season. CLICK HERE
- LUKE GOODE REPORT CARD: What Hoosiers On SI thought of Luke Goode's season with Indiana. CLICK HERE.