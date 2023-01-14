PHOTO GALLERY: The Best Photos of Indiana's Win Over Wisconsin

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — The conference grind has proven rough for the Indiana Hoosiers (11-6, 2-4 in the Big Ten) recently, but that all changed at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall on Saturday when they defeated the No. 18 Wisconsin Badgers 63-45.

Trayce Jackson-Davis contributed 18 points, 12 rebounds, five blocks and four assists. Jordan Geronimo stepped up in a big way as well, with 12 points and 11 assists. Freshman guard Jalen Hood-Schifino added 16 points.

Indiana is back on the road Thursday as they take on the Illinois Fighting Illini in Champaign.

Jalen Hood-Schifino © Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports Indiana Hoosiers guard Jalen Hood-Schifino (1) shoots the ball while Wisconsin Badgers forward Steven Crowl (22) defends in the first half at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall. Trayce Jackson-Davis © Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports Indiana Hoosiers forward Trayce Jackson-Davis (23) shoots the ball while Wisconsin Badgers guard Jordan Davis (2) defends in the first half at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall. Trayce Jackson-Davis © Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports Indiana Hoosiers forward Trayce Jackson-Davis (23) rebounds the ball in the first half against the Wisconsin Badgers at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall. Jordan Geronimo © Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports Indiana Hoosiers forward Jordan Geronimo (22) shoots the ball while Wisconsin Badgers forward Carter Gilmore (14) defends in the first half. Malik Reneau © Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports Indiana Hoosiers forward Malik Reneau (5) shoots the ball while Wisconsin Badgers forward Markus Ilver (35) defends in the first half at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall. Jalen Hood-Schifino © Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports Indiana Hoosiers guard Jalen Hood-Schifino (1) dribbles the ball while Wisconsin Badgers guard Max Klesmit (11) defends in the first half at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall. Tamar Bates © Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports Indiana Hoosiers guard Tamar Bates (53) shoots the ball while Wisconsin Badgers guard Jordan Davis (2) defends in the first half at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall. CJ Gunn © Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports Indiana Hoosiers guard CJ Gunn (11) shoots the ball while Wisconsin Badgers forward Carter Gilmore (14) defends in the first half at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall. Trayce Jackson-Davis © Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports Indiana Hoosiers forward Trayce Jackson-Davis (23) shoots the ball while Wisconsin Badgers forward Carter Gilmore (14) defends. Jordan Geronimo © Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports Indiana Hoosiers forward Jordan Geronimo (22) shoots the ball while Wisconsin Badgers forward Markus Ilver (35) defends in the first half at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall. Trayce Jackson-Davis © Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports Indiana Hoosiers forward Trayce Jackson-Davis (23) shoots the ball while Wisconsin Badgers forward Steven Crowl (22) defends in the first half at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall. Jalen Hood-Schifino © Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports Indiana Hoosiers guard Jalen Hood-Schifino (1) shoots the ball while Wisconsin Badgers guard Max Klesmit (11) defends in the first half at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall. Trayce Jackson-Davis and Miller Kopp © Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports Indiana forward Trayce Jackson-Davis (23) and forward Miller Kopp (12) celebrate a made basket in the second half against the Wisconsin Badgers. Jordan Geronimo © Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports Indiana Hoosiers forward Jordan Geronimo (22) celebrates a made basket in the second half against the Wisconsin Badgers.

Trayce Jackson-Davis © Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports Trayce Jackson-Davis (23) celebrates a made basket in the second half against the Wisconsin Badgers.

Tamar Bates © Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports Indiana Hoosiers guard Tamar Bates (53) celebrates a made basket in the second half against the Wisconsin Badgers.

Jordan Geronimo and Malik Reneau © Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports Wisconsin Badgers guard Connor Essegian (3) battles for the ball against Indiana Hoosiers forward Jordan Geronimo (22) and forward Malik Reneau (5). Trayce Jackson-Davis © Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports Indiana Hoosiers forward Trayce Jackson-Davis dunks the ball in the second half against the Wisconsin Badgers.

Trey Galloway © Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports Indiana guard Trey Galloway (32) plays defense against Wisconsin guard Isaac Lindsey (10) in the second half of the Hoosiers matchup with the Badgers. Trayce Jackson-Davis © Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports Indiana Hoosiers forward Trayce Jackson-Davis (23) celebrates a made basket in the second half against the Wisconsin Badgers.

Related stories on Indiana basketball