WATCH: Jordan Geronimo Shows Relentless Effort on Offensive Glass
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – Jordan Geronimo refused to give up.
Battling inside with Wisconsin's Steven Crowl and Markus Ilver, Geronimo missed his first two layups, but he showed relentless effort to stick with the play. And the third time was the charm.
Geronimo made his third attempt over Crowl and Ilver to give Indiana a 15-13 lead in the first half against Wisconsin.
Next up for Indiana is a road trip to Champaign, Ill. to take on the Illinois Fighting Illini. Coached by Brad Underwood, Illinois holds a 12-5 overall record with a 3-3 mark in Big Ten Play. The Illini have won three straight games against Wisconsin, Michigan State and at Minnesota, and will play at Minnesota on Monday before hosting Indiana on Thursday at 8:30 p.m. ET.
