Point Spread: Indiana Rare Favorite in Critical Home Game With Penn State
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — Fresh off a stunning upset of archrival Purdue, Indiana has visions of a postseason berth again. Penn State is next up, in a critical home game on Wednesday night at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall.
The Hoosiers are 16-11 and 7-9 in the Big Ten, good for ninth place with four regular-season games to go. They are favored vs. Penn State — the oddsmakers at FanDuel.com have the Hoosiers listed as a 6.5-point favorite as of Wednesday morning — and can't afford a slip-up to keep their NCAA Tournament hopes alive.
It's a rare spot for the Hoosiers, being favored. They have been underdogs in their last 11 games, but beat Ohio State and No. 11 Michigan State on the road anyway, and then knocked off No. 13 Purdue on Sunday with their best second half of the year.
Indiana and Penn State met earlier this year in Philadelphia, with the Hoosiers coming out with a 77-71 victory thanks to a nice second-half rally where they scored the first 12 points of the half, Indiana won despite being a 7.5-point underdog.
Penn State was 12-2 entering the Jan. 5 game at The Palestra, but that was the start of a bad stretch where they lost 11 of 12 Big Ten games. They bounced back last week with wins over Nebraska and Minnesota, but they are just 15-13 overall and 5-13 in the Big Ten.
The Nittany Lions are 17th in the 18-team Big Ten, and in peril of not making the league tournament,. Only the top 15 get to come to the March 12-16 event in Indianapolis. The game starts at 8:30 p.m. ET (How to watch link below.)
Here's what we know so far about how Indiana has fared against the point spread this season.
Indiana by the numbers
- Indiana overall record: 16-11
Indiana overall vs. spread: 15-12
- Indiana home record: 12-4
Indiana home vs. spread: 10-6
- Indiana road record: 3-5
Indiana road vs spread: 4-4
- Indiana neutral court record: 1-2
Indiana road vs spread: 1-2
- Indiana record as favorite: 12-1
Indiana vs. spread as favorite: 8-5
- Indiana record as underdog: 4-10
Indiana vs. spread as underdog: 7-7
- Indiana over total: 14
Indiana under total: 13
What Indiana has done so far this season
- Nov. 6 (Wednesday) — No. 17 Indiana beat Southern Illinois-Edwardsville 80-61 at home as a 27.5-point favorite (did not cover). The score (141) went under the 151.5 over/under total. Record: 1-0. To read the game story, CLICK HERE
- Nov. 10 (Sunday) — No. 17 Indiana beat Eastern Illinois 90-55 at home as a 26.5-point favorite (covered). The score (145) went under the 148.5 over/under total. Record: 2-0. To read the game story, CLICK HERE
- Nov. 16 (Saturday) — No. 16 Indiana beat South Carolina 87-71 at home as a 7.5-point favorite (covered). The score (156) went over the 144.5 over/under total. Record: 3-0. To read the game story, CLICK HERE
- Nov. 21 (Thursday) — No. 16 Indiana beat UNC Greensboro 69-58 at home as a 16.5-point favorite (did not cover). The score (127) went under the 145.5 over/under total. Record: 4-0. To read the game story, CLICK HERE
- Nov. 27 (Wednesday) — No. 14 Indiana lost to Louisville 89-61 in the Bahamas as a 2.5-point favorite (did not cover). The score (150) went under the 153.5 over/under total. Record: 4-1. To read the game story, CLICK HERE
- Nov. 28 (Thursday) — No. 14 Indiana lost to No. 3 Gonzaga 89-73 in the Bahamas as a 9.5-point underdog (did not cover). The score (162) went over the 156.5 over/under total. Record: 4-2. To read the game story, CLICK HERE
- Nov. 29 (Friday) — No. 14 Indiana beat Providence 89-73 in the Bahamas as a 4.5-point favorite (covered). The score (162) went over the 140.5 over/under total. Record: 5-2. To read the game story, CLICK HERE
- Dec. 3 (Tuesday) — Indiana beat Sam Houston 97-71 at home as a 12.5-point favorite (covered). The score (168) went over the 153.5 over/under total. Record: 6-2. To read the game story, CLICK HERE
- Dec. 6 (Friday) — Indiana beat Miami 76-57 at home as an 18.5-point favorite (covered). The score (133) went over the 149.5 over/under total. Record: 7-2. To read the game story, CLICK HERE
- Dec. 9 (Monday) — Indiana beat Minnesota 82-67 at home as a 10.5-point favorite (covered). The score (149) went over the 140.5 over/under total. Record: 8-2, 1-0 in Big Ten. To read the game story, CLICK HERE
- Dec. 13 (Friday) — Indiana lost to Nebraska 85-68 on the road as a 4.5-point underdog (did not cover). The score (153) went over the 151.5 over/under total. Record: 8-3, 1-1 in Big Ten. To read the game story, CLICK HERE
- Dec. 21 (Saturday) — Indiana beat Chattanooga 74-65 at home as a 15.5-point favorite (did not cover). The score (139) went under the 152.5 over/under total. Record: 9-3. To read the game story, CLICK HERE
- Dec. 29 (Sunday) — Indiana beat Winthrop 77-68 at home as a 16.5-point favorite (did not cover). The score (147) went under the 156.5 over/under total. Record: 10-3. To read the game story, CLICK HERE
- Jan. 2 (Thursday) — Indiana beat Rutgers 84-74 at home as a 5.5-point favorite (covered). The score (158) went over the 162.5 over/under total. Record: 11-3, 2-1 in Big Ten. To read the game story, CLICK HERE
- Jan. 5 (Sunday) — Indiana beat Penn State 77-71 on the road in Philadelphia as a 7.5-point underdog (covered). The score (148) went over the 159.5 over/under total. Record: 12-3, 3-1 in Big Ten. To read the game story, CLICK HERE
- Jan. 8 (Wednesday) — Indiana beat USC 82-69 at home as a 6.5-point favorite (covered). The score (151) went over the 148.5 over/under total. Record: 13-3, 4-1 in Big Ten. To read the game story, CLICK HERE
- Jan. 11 (Saturday) — Indiana lost to Iowa 85-60 on the road as a 5.5-point underdog (did not cover). The score (145) went under the 165.5 over/under total. Record: 13-4, 4-2 in Big Ten. To read the game story, CLICK HERE
- Jan. 14 (Tuesday) — Indiana lost to No. 19 Illinois 94-69 at home as a 5.5-point underdog (did not cover). The score (163) went over the 157.5 over/under total. Record: 13-5, 4-3 in Big Ten. To read the game story, CLICK HERE
- Jan. 17 (Friday) — Indiana beat Ohio State 77-76 on the road as a 6.5-point underdog (covered). The score (153) went over the 148.5 over/under total. Record: 14-5, 5-3 in Big Ten. To read the game story, CLICK HERE
- Jan. 22 (Wednesday) — Indiana lost to Northwestern 79-70 on the road as a 4.5-point underdog (did not cover). The score (149) went over the 140.5 over/under total. Record: 14-6, 5-4 in Big Ten. To read the game story, CLICK HERE
- Jan. 26 (Sunday) — Indiana lost to Maryland 79-78 at home as a 2.5-point underdog (covered). The score (147) went under the 149.5 over/under total. Record: 14-7, 5-5 in Big Ten. To read the game story, CLICK HERE
- Jan. 31 (Friday) — Indiana lost to Purdue 81-76 on the road at as an 11.5-point underdog (covered). The score (157) went over the 146.5 over/under total. Record: 14-8, 5-6 in Big Ten. To read the game story, CLICK HERE
- Feb. 4 (Tuesday) — Indiana lost to No. 21 Wisconsin 76-64 on the road at as a 9.5-point underdog (did not cover). The score (140) went under the 151.5 over/under total. Record: 14-9, 5-7 in Big Ten. To read the game story, CLICK HERE
- Feb. 8 (Saturday) — Indiana lost to No. 24 Michigan 70-67 at home as a 3.5-point underdog (covered). The score (137) went under the 154.5 over/under total. Record: 14-10, 5-8 in Big Ten. To read the game story, CLICK HERE
- Feb. 11 (Tuesday) — Indiana beat No. 11 Michigan State 71-67 on the road as a 11.5-point underdog (covered). The score (138) went under the 147.5 over/under total. Record: 15-10, 6-8 in Big Ten. To read the game story, CLICK HERE
- Feb. 14 (Friday) — Indiana lost to UCLA 72-68 at home as a 1.5-point underdog (did not cover). The score (140) went over the 138.5 over/under total. Record: 15-11, 6-9 in Big Ten. To read the game story, CLICK HERE
- Feb. 23 (Sunday) — Indiana beat No. 13 Purdue 73-58 at home as a 3.5-point underdog (covered). The score (131) went under the 148.5 over/under total. Record: 16-11, 7-9 in Big Ten. To read the game story, CLICK HERE
What Penn State has done so far this season
Penn State's hot 12-2 start was the product of an easy schedule, only playing two Power 5 teams in the nonconference. They've struggled mightily in the Big Ten, but they've been better lately, winning against Nebraska and Minnesota.
They've taken some lumps on the road in league play. The Nittany Lions have lost to Illinois by 39, UCLA by 24 and USC by 25. They do have a good history against Indiana though, beating Indiana four straight times before losing in last year's Big Ten Tournament and then again in Philly.
Penn State is 13-15 against the spread. Only 12 of their 28 games have gone under the over/under line.
Here's what Penn State has done straight up and against the spread this season:
- Nov. 4 — Penn State beat Binghamton 108-66 at home as a 21.5-point favorite (covered). The score (174) went over the 147.5 over/under total. Record: 1-0.
- Nov. 8 — Penn State beat Maryland-Baltimore County 103-54 at home as a 22.5-point favorite (covered). The score (157) went under the 166.5 over/under total. Record: 2-0.
- Nov. 12 — Penn State beat St. Francis (Pa.) 92-62 at home as a 31.5-point favorite (did not cover). The score (154) went over the 152.5 over/under total. Record: 3-0.
- Nov. 15 — Penn State beat Virginia Tech 86-64 in Baltimore, Md. as a 7.5-point favorite (covered). The score (150) went under the 151.5 over/under total. Record: 4-0.
- Nov. 20 — Penn State beat Purdue Fort Wayne 102-89 at home as a 17.5-point favorite (did not cover). The score (191) went over the 158.5 over/under total. Record: 5-0.
- Nov. 25 — Penn State beat Fordham 85-66 in the Sunshine Slam Tournament in Daytona Beach, Fla. as a 15.5-point favorite (covered). The score (151) went under the 153.5 over/under total. Record: 6-0.
- Nov. 26 — Penn State lost to Clemson 75-67 in the Sunshine Slam Tournament in Daytona Beach, Fla. as a 2.5-point underdog (did not cover). The score (142) went under the 151.5 over/under total. Record: 6-1.
- Dec. 1 — Penn State beat Buffalo 87-64 at home as a 28.5-point favorite (did not cover). The score (151) went under the 160.5 over/under total. Record: 7-1.
- Dec. 5 — Penn State beat No. 8 Purdue 81-70 at home as a 2.5-point favorite (covered). The score (151) went over the 149.5 over/under total. Record: 8-1, 1-0 in Big Ten.
- Dec. 10 — Penn State lost to Rutgers 80-76 on the road in Piscataway, N.J. as a 2.5-point underdog (did not cover). The score (156) went under the 157.5 over/under total. Record: 8-2, 1-1 in Big Ten.
- Dec. 14 — Penn State beat Coppin State 99-51 at home as a 35.5-point favorite (covered). The score (150) went over the 144.5 over/under total. Record: 9-2.
- Dec. 21 — Penn State beat Drexel 75-64 on the road in Philadelphia. Pa., as a 13.5-point favorite (did not cover). The score (139) went under the 144.5 over/under total. Record: 10-2.
- Dec. 29 — Penn State beat Pennsylvania 86-66 at home as a 25.5-point favorite (did not cover). The score (152) went over the 151.5 over/under total. Record: 11-2.
- Jan. 2 — Penn State beat Northwestern 84-80 at home as a 4.5-point favorite (did not cover). The score (164) went over the 146.5 over/under total. Record: 12-2, 2-1 in Big Ten.
- Jan. 5 — Penn State lost to Indiana 77-71 in Philadelphia as a 7.5-point favorite (did not cover). The score (148) went over the 159.5 over/under total. Record: 12-3, 2-2 in Big Ten.
- Jan. 8 — Penn State lost to No. 13 Illinois 91-52 on the road as a 7.5-point underdog (did not cover). The score (143) went under the 163.5 over/under total. Record: 12-4, 2-3 in Big Ten.
- Jan. 12 — Penn State lost to No. 15 Oregon 82-81 at home as a 2.5-point underdog (covered). The score (163) went over the 154.5 over/under total. Record: 12-5, 2-4 in Big Ten.
- Jan. 15 — Penn State lost to No. 12 MIchigan State 90-85 on the road as an 11.5-point underdog (covered). The score (175) went over the 153.5 over/under total. Record: 12-6, 2-5 in Big Ten.
- Jan. 20 — Penn State beat Rutgers 80-72 at home as a 6.5-point favorite (covered). The score (152) went under the 155.5 over/under total. Record: 13-6, 3-5 in Big Ten.
- Jan. 24 — Penn State lost to Iowa 76-75 on the road as a 3.5-point underdog (covered). The score (151) went under the 168.5 over/under total. Record: 13-7, 3-6 in Big Ten.
- Jan. 27 — Penn State lost to Michigan 76-72 on the road as a 9.5-point underdog (covered). The score (148) went under the 159.5 over/under total. Record: 13-8, 3-7 in Big Ten.
- Jan. 30 — Penn State lost to Ohio State 83-64 at home as a 3.5-point favorite (did not cover). The score (147) went under the 148.5 over/under total. Record: 13-9, 3-8 in Big Ten.
- Feb. 4 — Penn State lost to Minnesota 69-61 at home as a 6.5-point favorite (did not cover). The score (130) went under the 141.5 over/under total. Record: 13-10, 3-9 in Big Ten.
- Feb. 8 — Penn State lost to UCLA 78-54 on the road as a 10.5-point underdog (did not cover). The score (132) went under the 140.5 over/under total. Record: 13-11, 3-10 in Big Ten.
- Feb. 11 — Penn State lost to USC 92-67 on the road as a 4.5-point underdog (did not cover). The score (159) went over the 149.5 over/under total. Record: 13-12, 3-11 in Big Ten.
- Feb. 15 — Penn State lost to Washington 75-73 at home as a 5.5-point favorite (did not cover). The score (148) went under the 149.5 over/under total. Record: 13-13, 3-12 in Big Ten.
- Feb. 19 — Penn State beat Nebraska 89-72 at home as a 1.5-point underdog (covered). The score (161) went over the 151.5 over/under total. Record: 14-13, 4-12 in Big Ten.
- Feb. 22 — Penn State beat Minnesota 69-60 on the road as a 3.5-point underdog (covered). The score (129) went under the 141.5 over/under total. Record: 15-13, 5-12 in Big Ten.
Related stories on Indiana-Penn State
- HOW TO WATCH: Indiana takes on Penn State on Wednesday night. Here's all the information on how to watch, with gametimes and TV information, plus a good preview of the game. CLICK HERE
- NDIANA BRACKETOLOGY WATCH: Indiana is right back on the NCAA Tournament bubble after its win against Purdue on Sunday. CLICK HERE.
- LEAL MAKES WINNING PLAYS: Indiana senior guard Anthony Leal stuffed the stat sheet with eight points, five rebounds, four assists, three steals and two blocks, and he made numerous key defensive plays in Sunday’s 73-58 win over No. 13 Purdue. CLICK HERE
- MEET THE OPPONENT: After losing 10 of 11 to sink to the bottom of the Big Ten, Penn State has won its last two games. CLICK HERE
- TEAMS INDIANA IS FIGHTING WITH TO MAKE NCAA FIELD: A guide to the teams Indiana is fighting with to get into the NCAA Tournament. CLICK HERE.
- PAINTER COMMENTS ON INDIANA JOB OPENING: After Sunday's 73-58 loss at Indiana, Purdue coach Matt Painter gave a long answer in regard to Indiana's coaching search and the state of the program. CLICK HERE