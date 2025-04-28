Report: In What Was Gained And Lost, Indiana Transfer Haul Ranked Nation's Best
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – Indiana’s transfer portal class was rated best in the country by college basketball website The Portal Report on Monday.
It wasn’t particularly close, either.
Portal Report uses a formula that ranks players based on what production they brought to the team they had played for previously.
Based on Portal Report’s criteria, the seven players Indiana lost had an average score of 56.3. The nine players Indiana has added so far have an average score of 76.
By Portal Report’s formula, Indiana gets a score of 62.4 in production gained and lost. That’s best in the country by a significant margin.
Second-place Nebraska had a production gained/lost score of 47.2. The rest of Portal Report’s top five was Baylor (45.3), Creighton (43.7) and Kentucky (40.5).
Indiana and Nebraska are far ahead of their Big Ten brethren. Wisconsin (33.9) is the only other Big Ten school with a score over 30 in the transfer portal gained/lost formula.
Comparing production lost versus gained is not an exact science. A coaching change in the transfer portal age is always going to create a lot of churn. In recent seasons, power conference schools have been able to mine the mid-major ranks for starters at that level who will likely be reserves in the Big Ten.
That dynamic of having gained starters vs. having lost reserves is part of what makes Indiana’s transfer portal class look so good when a comparison of gained vs. lost comes into play.
Of the players the Hoosiers lost to the portal, Malik Reneau, Mackenzie Mgbako and Myles Rice were the only Indiana players who started double-digit games. All other players who started double-digit games were lost to exhausted eligibility.
However, among the players Indiana gained, all but Sam Alexis started double-digit games, or in the case of Tucker DeVries, started 100% of the games he played before he was hurt.
Of those starters Indiana added, all but Conor Enright were double-digit scorers. Lamar Wilkerson (20.5 ppg at Sam Houston), Reed Bailey (18.8 ppg at Davidson), Jasai Miles (15.4 ppg at North Florida), Nick Dorn (15.2 ppg at Elon), DeVries (14.9 ppg at West Virginia before shoulder injury), Tayton Conerway (14.2 ppg at Troy) and Jason Drake (11.1 ppg at Drexel) have all proven they can score at the Division I level.
Depending on whether Indiana is able to get Luke Goode back for another year, the Hoosiers aren’t nearly done, either. Josh Harris, a teammate of Miles at North Florida, is visiting on Monday. He started all 30 games he played for the Ospreys in 2025 and averaged 13.4 points per game.
Related stories on Indiana basketball
- ALEXIS ADDED TO INDIANA FRONTCOURT: Sam Alexis, who played for national champion Florida, committed to Indiana. CLICK HERE.
- NICK DORN IS A HOOSIER: Former Elon guard Nick Dorn committed to Indiana. CLICK HERE.
- DRAKE COMMITS TO INDIANA: Former Drexel guard Jason Drake has committed to Indiana. CLICK HERE.
- CONERWAY COMMITS: Former Troy guard Tayton Coneway is a Hoosier after he confirmed his commitment on Wednesday night. CLICK HERE.
- MILES IS A HOOSIER: Former North Florida guard Jasai Miles has committed to Indiana. CLICK HERE.
- DEVRIES WINS HEARTS AND MINDS: Not only did Darian DeVries get Lamar Wilkerson, he beat Kentucky to do it. That will go over very well among Indiana fans. CLICK HERE.
- WILKERSON WANTED TO BE A PRIORITY AND INDIANA MADE HIM FEEL THAT WAY: Lamar Wilkerson explained why he chose Indiana over Kentucky. CLICK HERE.